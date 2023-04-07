Notice of Public Comment Period - Draft Air Quality Permit 7342 - WMATA Bladensburg Bus Facility

PUBLIC NOTICE

Draft Air Quality Permit 7342, Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA)

Construction and operation of a new gasoline dispensing system with an associated 12,000 gallon underground storage tank at the Bladensburg Bus Facility, 2250 26th Street NE

Notice is hereby given that, pursuant to 20 DCMR §210, the Air Quality Division (AQD) of the Department of Energy and Environment (DDOE), located at 1200 First Street NE, 5th Floor, Washington, DC, intends to issue air quality Permit No. 7342 to the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) to construct and operate a gasoline dispensing system with associated gasoline storage tank at the WMATA Bladensburg bus facility, located at 2250 26th Street NE, Washington DC. The contact person for the facility is Claire Fox, Deputy Chief, Office of Environmental Management and Compliance, at 301-618-7508 or [email protected].

Emissions Estimate:

The estimated maximum potential to emit volatile organic compounds (VOC) from the gasoline dispensing system with associated gasoline storage tank is estimated to be 0.25 tons per year. The estimated maximum potential to emit hazardous air pollutants (HAP), in total for all such pollutants, is 0.018 tons per year.

The emission limits are as follows:

a. Visible emissions shall not be emitted into the outdoor atmosphere from gasoline storage tank of the gasoline dispensing system [20 DCMR 201 and 20 DCMR 606.1]

b. An emission into the atmosphere of odorous or other air pollutants from any source in any quantity and of any characteristic, and duration which is, or is likely to be injurious to the public health or welfare, or which interferes with the reasonable enjoyment of life or property is prohibited. [20 DCMR 903.1]

The permit application and supporting documentation, along with the draft permit are available for public inspection at AQD and copies may be made available between the hours of 8:15 A.M. and 4:45 P.M. Monday through Friday. Interested parties wishing to view these documents should provide their names, addresses, telephone numbers and affiliation, if any, to Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747. Copies of the draft permit and related technical support memorandum are also available in the attachments section below.

Interested persons may submit written comments or may request a hearing on this subject within 30 days of publication of this notice. The written comments must also include the person’s name, telephone number, affiliation, if any, mailing address and a statement outlining the air quality issues in dispute and any facts underscoring those air quality issues. All relevant comments will be considered in issuing the final permit.



Comments on the proposed permits and any request for a public hearing should be addressed to:

Stephen S. Ours, P.E.

Chief, Permitting Branch - Air Quality Division

Department of Energy and Environment

1200 First Street NE , 5th Floor

Washington , DC 20002

[email protected]



No comments or hearing requests submitted after May 8, 2023 will be accepted.

For more information, please contact Stephen S. Ours at (202) 535-1747.