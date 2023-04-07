Fruit of the Loom Announces Launch of Fruitful Threads Men's Underwear Collection Using LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Fibers

Fruit Of The Loom's Fruitful Threads collection is designed with comfort and sustainability in mind.

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fruit of the Loom continues its ongoing commitment to its global sustainability plan, Fruitful Futures™, by partnering with sustainable global fiber producer, Lenzing Group, for the launch of their Fruitful Threads™ Men's Underwear Collection.

This innovative collection combines 96% LENZING™ ECOVERO™ Viscose fibers with Fruit of the Loom's clothing expertise to create stylish and responsibly made underwear.

Tailored to support a sustainable lifestyle, LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers are made from certified renewable wood resources and produced through a sustainable process. Lenzing only uses wood from certified and controlled sources derived from sustainably managed forests. LENZING™ ECOVERO™ is certified with the EU Ecolabel and generates up to 50% lower CO2 emissions and water impact in its manufacturing process and has a substantially smaller environmental footprint compared to generic viscose. The label of environmental excellence is awarded to products and services that attend to high environmental standards throughout their lifecycle: from raw material extraction to production, distribution, and disposal. As a cellulosic fiber, LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers are biodegradable in soil, freshwater, and marine environments, as well as compostable in home applications and industrial facilities.

Speaking on the partnership, Vice President of Fruit of the Loom Angela Dennison says, "We are always looking for creative ways to bring fresh, forever favorites to the Men's Underwear category. With Lenzing's partnership, we designed a new product that offers a more sustainable and accessible option. This collection encapsulates what is important to the brand – delivering affordable quality."

In addition to its sustainable product design, each product in the Fruitful Threads™ collection features a topside fly that provides ease of user access, along with a contour-darted pouch with support taping that allows optimal comfort and support. The garments also feature gussets for an increased range of motion, and comfortable, flat seams in the back panel.

Fruit of the Loom's commitment to consumers extends beyond delivering great quality and well-fitting, comfortable products. Fruit of the Loom is also invested in minimizing the impact its products have on the environmental footprint by sourcing more sustainable materials, which is one of the initiatives the brand has outlined in the "Product Authenticity" pillar of its global sustainability plan, Fruitful Futures™.

With LENZING's partnership, Fruit of the Loom transformed LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers into a collection that gives consumers an affordable option when striving to reduce their footprint, while wearing a trusted, quality product.

Speaking to the partnership and product development, Erica Redd, Business Development Manager at Lenzing Group stated "It's exciting that LENZING™ ECOVERO™ viscose was used as the preferred fiber for the first Fruitful Threads™ sustainable product line. I am proud to have worked with an American heritage brand as they enter into the next generation of their sustainable product assortment. Fruit of the Loom's drive to provide sustainable products at an affordable price is very impressive and I am looking forward to our continued partnership."

This collection is available in three packs featuring two styles, boxer briefs, and trunk, in six (6) different colors. Each pack's suggested retail price is $19.99. The packaging for this product is produced with sustainable materials that are certified renewable wood resources and are recyclable. The collection will be available for purchase starting April 4th on Fruit.com, Walmart, and Amazon, while supplies last.

http://www.fruit.com/fruit-of-the-loom/collections/fruitful-threads/

For hi-res imagery, please click HERE

About Fruit of the Loom

At Fruit of the Loom, we've been crafting apparel you can count on for over 170 years. Whether it's sweats, underwear, or anything in between, we work hard ensuring our unique blend of fresh style, quality and comfort is woven into each one of our many pieces of clothing so that you look good and feel good every day. To learn more about Fruit of the Loom, visit Fruit.com.

About LENZING™ ECOVERO™

Produced by The Lenzing Group, LENZING™ ECOVERO™ branded viscose fibers are the industry's new standard for eco-responsible viscose. Derived from certified renewable wood sources using an eco-responsible production process by meeting high environmental standards, LENZING™ ECOVERO™ fibers tailor to a sustainable lifestyle, contributing to a cleaner environment, ensuring consumers' fashion choices are environmentally responsible with lower environmental impact.

About the Lenzing Group

The Lenzing Group stands for ecologically responsible production of specialty fibers made from the renewable raw material wood. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner of global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments.

The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers form the basis for a variety of textile applications ranging from elegant clothing to versatile denims and high-performance sports clothing. Due to their consistent high quality, their biodegradability and compostability Lenzing fibers are also highly suitable for hygiene products and agricultural applications.

The business model of the Lenzing Group goes far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, creating added value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for the efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions to help redirect the textile sector towards a closed-loop economy. In order to reduce the speed of global warming and to accomplish the targets of the Paris Climate Agreement and the "Green Deal" of the EU Commission, Lenzing has a clear vision: namely to make a zero-carbon future come true.

*Tests have been performed on LENZING™ Viscose standard fibers, the latter of which are certified by TÜV Austria.

Key Facts & Figures Lenzing Group 2022

Revenue: EUR 2.57 bn

Nominal capacity: 1,145,000 tonnes

Number of employees (headcount): 8,301

TENCEL™, VEOCEL™, LENZING™, REFIBRA™, ECOVERO™, LENZING MODAL™, LENZING VISCOSE™, MICROMODAL™ and PROMODAL™ are trademarks of Lenzing AG.

Media Contact

Sam Gauchier, Lenzing, 1 6468605689, sam@michelemariepr.com

SOURCE Lenzing