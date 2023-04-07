Hilco Streambank Presents Brand and Patent Acquisition Opportunity: all33® Ergonomic Office Chair Brand

Bids Due April 18, 2023

NEW YORK, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hilco Streambank presents the opportunity to acquire the brand, patents, finished inventory, tooling and additional assets associated with the all33® ergonomic office chair brand.

The all33® ergonomic chair revolutionized the office chair industry with its patented hinged pivot solution, keeping all 33 vertebrae engaged while sitting. The system keeps the user from slouching, allowing for movement with flexibility and core strength. The Sit in Motion® technology acts like a swing to relieve crucial pressure points while providing lumbar support.

Bids are due on or before April 18, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (ET), and an auction will be conducted on April 20, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. (ET).

Hilco Streambank Senior Vice President Richelle Kalnit commented, "The all33® brand revolutionized the office chair industry with a patent portfolio that provides broad coverage for a range of seating applications. An acquirer of the all33® assets has the opportunity to leverage the brand and its technology to create seating solutions for theaters, airplanes, trucks and automobiles, and other seating environments."

Interested parties should click here for additional information or contact Hilco Streambank directly.

The assets are being offered pursuant to Article 9 of the Uniform Commercial Code on behalf of the secured lender. The assets will be sold free and clear of the secured lender's lien and any subordinate security interests in the assets. The assets are being sold without recourse to the seller and its attorneys, agents or representatives. The seller does not claim title to the assets being sold hereunder and disclaims any warranty of title, possession and the like in the sale.

