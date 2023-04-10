VerifyVas.com to Exhibit at AUA Annual Meeting

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- VerifyVas.com, a new provider of Post Vasectomy Semen Analysis services, will exhibit at the AUA Annual Meeting at McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago from 4/28/23 through 5/1/23. Booth 3764.
VerifyVas™ will showcase its service which is designed to help vasectomy providers improve compliance, reporting, and accuracy of their Post Vasectomy Semen Analysis results.
Patients use USPS to mail in their semen samples to Verify Vas, LLC for analysis after they automatically receive a collection kit based on their vasectomy date. The samples are processed in a facility with a valid CLIA certificate on file. The results are sent to both the patient and the provider.
The VerifyVas™ service is a valuable tool for vasectomy providers, including:
- Convenience: Patients can mail in their semen samples from anywhere in the country.
- Accuracy: VerifyVas.com uses the gold standard of wet microscopy on an undiluted specimen to ensure accurate results which includes a photomicrograph of the specimen. If sperm are seen, a concentration is reported.
- Affordability: Verify Vas is priced competitively with other Post Vasectomy Semen Analysis services. Currently $40 is charged and includes up to 4 mailed specimens, if needed, until the patient is clear.
About Verify Vas, LLC VerifyVas, LLC was founded in 2022 by Donald P. Snyder MD, who has performed over 6300 vasectomies with follow up Post Vasectomy Semen Analyses since 2001 through his clinic at NoStork, LLC (nostork.com) in Indianapolis, IN.
Patient compliance can be as high as 90% according to Dr. Snyder’s White Paper published on VerifyVas.com. The Verify Vas app can be tailored to any group or practitioner’s needs. Patients can pay for the service themselves, or the practice can pay as a value-added experience. Patients who visit verifyvas.com can also order tests independently of their provider if they wish.
AUA 2023 is the introduction of VerifyVas.com to the budding field of out-sourced Post Vasectomy Semen Analysis services.
Clear Results after Vasectomy
