Strategic Mortgage leader named to prestigious Sun Devil 100 list

Bill Kamboukos founder and President of Strategic Mortgage was named to the prestigious Sun Devil 100 Class of 2023
SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Bill Kamboukos founder and President of Strategic Mortgage was named to the prestigious Sun Devil 100 Class of 2023, which is sponsored by the Arizona State University Alumni Association. Mr. Kamboukos will be honored on April 27 at the awards celebration at Mullet Arena on ASU’s Tempe campus.
The Sun Devil 100 celebrates the achievements of degreed ASU alumni who own or lead businesses across the globe. Spanning industries and locations, the university has an impressive history of entrepreneurship and leadership from its students and alumni, and the Sun Devil 100 awards program invites these innovative leaders back to campus for a celebration in their honor.
Strategic Mortgage was founded in 2007 and is a residential mortgage brokerage, specializing in home loans for consumers. Bill Kamboukos graduated from ASU in 2004with a Bachelor’s of Science in Finance.
To be considered for the Sun Devil 100, companies must be ASU alumni-owned or -led, have been in business for at least three years, have revenues of $250,000-plus for the past three years and operate in a manner consistent with the ASU Charter. To see a list of all honorees for this year’s class of the Sun Devil 100, visit alumni.asu.edu/events/sun-devil-100.
###
About the Arizona State University Alumni Association
The ASU Alumni Association was formed in 1894, fewer than 10 years after the founding of the Arizona Territorial Normal School (ASU’s original predecessor) and almost 20 years before Arizona became a state. The association is the university’s oldest support group. For more than 125 years, the ASU Alumni Association has advanced the interests of the university’s alumni and served as a lifelong connection between the university and graduated Sun Devils throughout the state, across the country and around the world. Today, the ASU Alumni Association serves more than 600,000 Sun Devils around the world. For more information, visit alumni.asu.edu.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.