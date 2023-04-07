Solar Trackers Market Study Draw Observations Through its Key Business Segments: Nextracker, Soltec, Ideematec

A New business Strategy report released by HTF MI with title Global Solar Trackers Market Study Forecast till 2028.
PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HTF Market Intelligence recently released a survey document on Solar Trackers Market and provides information and useful stats on market structure and size. The report is intended to provide market intelligence and strategic insights to help decision-makers take sound investment decisions and identify potential gaps and growth opportunities. Additionally, the report also identifies and analyses changing dynamics, and emerging trends along with essential drivers, challenges, opportunities, and restraints in the Solar Trackers market. Some of the companies listed in the study from the complete survey list are Nextracker (United States), Solar MEMS Technologies S.L. (Spain), Array Technologies (United States), Soltec (Spain), Arctech Solar (China), Convert Italia (Italy), PV Hardware (Spain), STi Norland (Spain), Ideematec (Germany), Alitec s.r.l. (Italy), Solar Square (India), Trina Solar (China), Spirit Energy (United Kingdom), MORNSUN Guangzhou Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (China).
According to HTF Market Intelligence, the Global Solar Trackers market to witness a CAGR of xx% during forecast period of 2023-2029. The market is segmented by Type (Single axis trackers (Horizontal(With and without tilted module) Vertical(With and Without tilted module)), Dual-axis trackers (Tip–tilt Azimuth-altitude)) by Design Types (Central Drive, Distributed Drive) by Drive Technology (Hydraulics, Motor gearbox assembly, Others) by Operation Mode (Manual Solar Tracking System, Active Solar Tracking System, Passive Solar tracking system) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA).
Solar Trackers Market Overview
A solar tracker is a system which positions an object at an angle relative to the sun. The main applications of solar trackers are positioning solar panels so that they remain perpendicular to the suns rays and positioning space telescopes so that they can determine the sunâ€™s direction. The perpendicular position of the solar panels helps to absorb more sunlight and reduces light reflection. Solar panels make electric energy from the sunlight. Thus solar tracker helps to increase the production of electric energy. Solar tracker market revenue was xx.xx Million USD in 2014, grew to xx.xx Million USD in 2019, and will reach xx.xx Million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of x.x% during 2019-2024.
Market Trends:
Growing Trend from Non-Renewable To Renewable Energy Sources
Advancements in Solar Tracker System
Market Drivers:
Government Initiatives for Production of Solar Energy
Increasing Awareness about Green Energy Production among People
Market Opportunities:
Favorable Government Rules and Regulations in Emerging Countries
Increasing Solar Panel Installations Worldwide
Research Objectives Points:
• Who the leading players are in Solar Trackers Market?
• What you should look for in a Solar Trackers
• What trends are driving the Market
• About the changing market behaviour over time with strategic view point to examine competition
Also included in the study are profiles of 15 Solar Trackers vendors, pricing charts, financial outlook, swot analysis, products specification &comparisons matrix with recommended steps for evaluating and determining latest product/service offering.
Solar Trackers Market Regional Analysis:
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
• APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and the Rest of APAC; the Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, and Sri Lanka)
• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)
• North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
• South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
• MEA (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa)
