NAUMD launches Uniform Sustainability Collaborative to shift towards a more circular uniform industry

In collaboration with top industry leaders, USC will bring stakeholders together to transform the uniform industry’s infrastructure, processes, and business models. Our collective vision for uniform circularity brings new perspectives to the challenges and presents opportunities for continuous improvement.
“The USC presents an important opportunity for leaders, stakeholders and decision-makers in the uniform industry to take a proactive and collaborative approach to tackling one of the biggest waste problems on the planet,” said NAUMD Executive Director Rick Levine.
The leading providers that have agreed to work alongside USC and its members share the same commitment to shift towards a more circular uniform industry. These participating industry leaders include Debrand, WM, and Martex Fiber. Members of the collaborative will work collectively to generate ideas, participate in network groups, and share expertise — all towards the common goal of reducing uniform industrial and consumer textile waste.
“We look forward to sharing valuable insights and expertise that we have harnessed from working with the top apparel brands so that we can work smarter together,” said Debrand CEO and Co-founder Amelia Eleiter. “There is a lot of transferable knowledge and relevant applications that would significantly benefit the uniform industry. This industry is in a very unique position to be leaders in both the sustainable design of apparel and the redirection of textiles away from international landfills due to its substantial oversight and control of design and distribution.”
Last month, California proposed the Responsible Textile Recovery Act of 2023, which would require producers of clothing and other textiles commonly used in households and businesses, to implement and fund an extended producer responsibility (EPR) program that will enhance textile recycling, facilitate repair, and increase the reuse of clothing within the industry.
“The NAUMD network of companies supports legislation that encourages the textile, clothing uniform industry to be good corporate citizens, especially when it comes to matters of sustainability,” said Levine.
As a proactive collaborative, the USC will call upon innovation, collaboration, and expertise to uncover tangible ways to shift our industry towards uniform circularity in order to reduce textile waste’s devastating impact on our planet. For more information about how to be part of the Uniform Sustainability Collaborative, visit www.naumd.com/sustainability.
ABOUT NAUMD
The Network Association of Uniform Manufacturers & Distributors (NAUMD) creates a network of uniform, image apparel, and workwear companies in order to improve supply chains, innovation, and awareness. The non-profit trade association believe that heroes wear uniforms, that uniforms empower employees, and that uniform industry members are good corporate citizens. Visit www.naumd.com.
ABOUT DEBRAND
Debrand is the leading provider of reverse logistics solutions for apparel and footwear brands. By using our proprietary allocation engine technology to accurately identify, sort, grade, and allocate your returned, damaged, and overproduced goods, we can ensure your inventory is sent to the highest-value channel through our comprehensive network of textile resale, donation, repair, recycling, and responsible disposal partners.
Debrand is trusted by the world’s top apparel brands to develop a reverse logistics strategy that unlocks new revenue streams and incorporates circular principles to meet your sustainability goals and improve the well-being of both people and the planet. Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Debrand's mission is to propel the textile industry’s sustainable future by collaborating with companies to build systems of sustainability that optimize the planet's finite resources. To learn more about Debrand, visit www.debrand.ca.
