BJU Press Unveils $12 Million HP Digital Press

BJU Press recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new HP PageWide T485 Digital Press to further advance its mission of supporting Christian educators.

GREENVILLE, SC, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, April 6, BJU Press, a Christian education publisher with an international customer base, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new HP PageWide T485 Digital Press to further advance its mission of supporting Christian educators. The installation of the new press coincides with the exponential growth that BJU Press has seen in the past two years.

“With sales up by more than 48 percent since 2019, we needed to make a significant investment in upgrading our process in order to meet customers’ needs faster and more efficiently,” said Bill Apelian, BJU Press president.

The HP T485 PageWide digital press is part of HP’s PageWide T400 series and has been customized to fit the unique needs of BJU Press as a publisher of best-in-class K-12 Christian educational materials. It is the first of its kind in the United States and one of only two operating in the world.

The T485 will revolutionize BJU Press’s printing process, increasing our production speed by over 300%. Along with new inline finishing equipment, the T485 occupies an area of approximately 7,800 square feet and features:

* duplex printing capabilities
* a state-of-the-art Muller Martini Sigma Line III folder/stacker and Alegro digital binding system.
* the ability to print and collate an entire 700-page student textbook in about 10 seconds
* HP Brilliant Inks

About BJU Press

With over 500 employees and 108,000 square feet of manufacturing and distribution space, BJU Press is the largest manufacturer within the Greenville city limits. Christian schools and homeschools across the U.S. and in over 86 countries rely on BJU Press for academically sound Christian educational materials integrated with a Biblical worldview. Learn more at www.bjupress.com.

