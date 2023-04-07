XRacer - The Exciting Play-To-Earn Game Launched on ABEYCHAIN Is Gaining In Popularity Around The World

GEORGE TOWN, GRAND CAYMAN, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The ABEY Foundation is proud to announce the launch of XRacer, the new Play-To-Earn game featuring unique NFTs and NOS tokens on the ABEYCHAIN.
XRacer is one of the fastest-growing games on ABEYCHAIN, with Blind Box sales selling out in just five hours and thousands of players enjoying the game each day.
Created by some of the most talented artists in the NFT community, each NFT in the XRacer series is a one-of-a-kind piece with unique characteristics and properties, making them highly collectible. XRacer NFTs are accessible through the ABEY wallet, providing collectors with an easy and secure way to trade and sell their NFTs. To make it even easier for players to access the game, XRacer has provided ABEY Wallet download links for Android and iOS devices.
"We are excited to make XRacer NFTs available to a wider audience and offer our collectors more opportunities to engage with the XRacer ecosystem," said a spokesperson for the ABEY Foundation. "With the cross-chain capabilities enabled by the ABEYCHAIN partnership with XP.NETWORK, we are expanding the potential of the XRacer NFTs to reach a global audience of collectors and enthusiasts."
XRacer NFTs are now available cross-chain with other supported blockchains such as Ethereum, Polygon, BSC, Avalanche, Tron, Solana, Cardano, and GateChain, making them more accessible to a wider audience.
XRacer is designed to be accessible to players of all skill levels, with easy-to-learn gameplay and intuitive controls. As players progress through the game, they will encounter increasingly challenging opponents and tracks, providing a new level of excitement and competition.
"We are thrilled to launch XRacer on ABEYCHAIN and look forward to the new opportunities and experiences that this collaboration will bring to our players and collectors," said a spokesperson for XRacer. "With the growing interest and demand for XRacer and its unique NFTs, we are committed to providing the best possible gaming and collecting experience for our community."
For inquiries, please contact inquiry@abeychain.com
The ABEY Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to the advancement, development, and adoption of ABEYCHAIN technology while maintaining is commitment to protecting the safety and integrity of the chain and its users.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.