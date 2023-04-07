Submit Release
SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in GWG Holdings, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2023) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GWG Holdings, Inc. ("GWG" or "the Company") GWGHQ for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities including L Bonds, and Preferred Stock of GWG ("GWG securities"), between December 23, 2017 and April 20, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 2, 2023.

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm's website at www.schallfirm.com, or by email at brian@schallfirm.com.

The class, in this case, has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The Company and its management planned to misappropriate the assets of GWG. The Company's life insurance business had completely failed. The Company could only repay past investors using securities sold to new investors, creating a Ponzi scheme. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about GWG, investors suffered damages.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

