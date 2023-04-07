SHAREHOLDER ACTION NOTICE: The Schall Law Firm Encourages Investors in GWG Holdings, Inc. with Losses of $100,000 to Contact the Firm

Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - April 7, 2023) - The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit against GWG Holdings, Inc. ("GWG" or "the Company") GWGHQ for violations of the securities laws.

Investors who purchased the Company's securities including L Bonds, and Preferred Stock of GWG ("GWG securities"), between December 23, 2017 and April 20, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before June 2, 2023.

According to the Complaint, the Company made false and misleading statements to the market. The Company and its management planned to misappropriate the assets of GWG. The Company's life insurance business had completely failed. The Company could only repay past investors using securities sold to new investors, creating a Ponzi scheme. Based on these facts, the Company's public statements were false and materially misleading throughout the class period. When the market learned the truth about GWG, investors suffered damages.

