Global Mailing Bags Market Estimated to Reach US$ 3.9 Bn by End of 2031, According to TMR Analysts

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – As per market report by TMR, the global mailing bags industry was valued at US$ 2.7 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 3.9 Bn by the end of 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
Mailing bags are used to ship and mail items. These bags are made from durable and lightweight materials, including polypropylene, polyethylene, or paper. Poly mailers, bubble mailers, paper mailers, and padded mailers are types of mailing bags. These mailbags are used for various purposes, such as marketing campaigns, document shipping, and e-commerce shipments. Innovations in these bags, such as tamper evident closures and self-sealing features, have made them popular in the packaging industry. These factors are expected to drive the global market.
Mailing Bags Market: Growth Drivers
Key Findings of Mailing Bags Market
Mailing Bags Market: Regional Dynamics
According to TMR forecast, the mailing bags market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Countries in Asia Pacific, such as India and China, prefer environmentally-friendly packaging solutions. Availability of raw materials in abundance and reasonable labor costs are expected to drive the market in the region. Furthermore, increase in demand for efficient storage and transportation solutions is expected to bolster market growth in the next few years.
The market in North America is expected to witness strong growth due to novel technological advancements and the presence of major players in the region. Expansion of product portfolio and increase in international trade have created multiple business opportunities in the global market.
Mailing Bags Market: Competitive Analysis
Key players operating in the global market are involved in extensive research and development activities for innovative and emission-free manufacturing processes. Huge investments in R&D activities by prominent players to develop efficient and eco-friendly mailing bags can open new growth avenues for the mailing bags market. Efforts to create biodegradable bags and solutions to reduce carbon emissions can bring immense growth opportunities for the mailing bags market. Collaborations with mergers, acquisitions, startups, and joint ventures contribute to increasing the market reach. Research on the development of paper-based bags instead of plastic packaging, creating recyclable solutions, and optimizing the manufacturing process has created new growth avenues for the global industry.
Some of the major participants operating in the market are:
Mailing Bags Market: Segmentation
Material Type
Product Type
End-use
Regions
