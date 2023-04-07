vivenu Expands U.S. Operations, Opens Regional Headquarters in Tampa, Florida

TAMPA, Fla., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- vivenu, a global primary ticketing and experience tech company, is pleased to announce the opening of its new US headquarters in Tampa, Florida. The office will further expand vivenu's operations into the Americas, alongside the growing regional customer base, and attract the industry's best people to scale its local operations.

"We are excited to be liberating ticketing for more customers in the US marketplace and expand our global reach," said Simon Hennes, CEO and Co-Founder of vivenu. "Tampa, Florida is the perfect location for our regional headquarters. The vibrant and dynamic community offers a thriving economy, tech talent, and an exceptional quality of living. We look forward to building relationships with the local universities and businesses contributing to the region's economic development." In August of 2022, Forbes named Tampa the No. 1 Emerging Tech City in the U.S., and one of the reasons was that the city is responsible for 25% of tech jobs in the state.

Jordan Mest, Senior Talent Manager of vivenu, added, "We are confident that Tampa's skilled workforce and strong community support will help us achieve our growth objectives. With academic institutions like the University of South Florida and the University of Tampa next door we are beyond excited to hire the top local talent."

The office is located downtown in Tampa, and vivenu plans to hire many new roles in the coming months. The team is looking to hire talented individuals in a variety of sales, customer experience, and marketing jobs. vivenu is seeking motivated individuals who are eager to learn, committed to providing an excellent customer experience, and passionate about the ticketing industry. For more information about career opportunities at vivenu, please follow Jordan Mest on LinkedIn, visit https://vivenu.com/career or email jobs@vivenu.com.

In addition to hiring top talent, vivenu is committed to being an active member of the Tampa community. The company plans to partner with local organizations and participate in community events to give back to the local area.

About vivenu:

vivenu is liberating ticketing by empowering ticket sellers to be independent with complete control of their own branded white-label ticket shops and ownership of ticket-buyer data. The customer-centric primary ticketing platform has earned a reputation in the global experience economy for technology leadership, scalability through openness, and a great customer experience. vivenu, is backed by $65M in venture capital funds from industry leaders such as Activant Capitaal and the San Francisco 49ers. The team is trusted by thousands of customers including brands like the Grammy Awards, Overtime Elite, and Lake Placid FISU World University Games. vivenu has offices in Düsseldorf and Darmstadt, Germany, and Tampa, Florida to serve its clients across the world.

