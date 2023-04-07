GlobeSt. Recognizes Thirty Capital Among CRE's 2023 'Best Places to Work'

There were 857 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,661 in the last 365 days.
CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GlobeSt. Real Estate Forum recognized Thirty Capital, an ecosystem of commercial real estate investment, advisory, and technology services, among CRE's 'Best Places to Work 2023' in the Mar./Apr. 2023 issue and on GlobeSt.com. GlobeSt. identified CRE's most respected and rewarding workplaces by evaluating feedback and data collected from the viewpoints of their employees.
"What makes Thirty Capital one of the best places to work in CRE is the collaborative and inclusive spirit of our team. It's been our organizational vision from the start to build an environment that helps each member become fully realized and achieve their best, personally and professionally," said Rob Finlay, CEO and Founder of Thirty Capital.
CRE organizations such as Thirty Capital focus on the well-being and success of employees while positively impacting the industry through their performance. These companies support employee satisfaction and growth by re-imagining workspaces, evolving practices and policies, and providing transparent communication and thoughtful employee engagement programming, as well as diversity and community initiatives.
Thirty Capital recognizes these practices are vital to employee and enterprise success. Earning employees' respect and enabling them to flourish helps the firm achieve outstanding results for the industry.
Inclusive Culture Fostering Teamwork, Communication, and Solidarity
Five core values guide everything Thirty Capital does: Transparency, Innovation, Grit, Social Responsibility, and Integrity. These values are embodied by:
Thirty Capital was also recently recognized with two regional workplace awards: 2022 Charlotte Observer Top Workplaces Award and 2022 Charlotte's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For by the National Association of Business Resources (NABR).
"We have an experienced, bright, and driven team and a family-like atmosphere. We embrace every employee and actively participate in their development to ensure our culture and values lead their experience. There's mutual respect, and we challenge each other, creating a sense of ownership and pride in everything we do," said Amanda Kuehl, VP of Business Operations.
About Thirty Capital
Thirty Capital is a mid-market CRE investment and advisory firm focused at the intersection of real estate, capital markets, and technology. Pioneering the industry for more than twenty years, the team of seasoned commercial real estate professionals optimizes operational and financial performance of real estate assets and investments.
Media Contact:
Kirky Galt, LEED AP
356861@email4pr.com
(888) 337-0150
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/globest-recognizes-thirty-capital-among-cres-2023-best-places-to-work-301792097.html
SOURCE Thirty Capital