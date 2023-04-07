INVIROX, a TOP leading provider of dog training gear made by veterans, helps pet owners start a new age of communication with their dogs

“We are confident you will reach your dog’s training goals using the INVIROX e-collar.”

Specializing in dog training gear, INVIROX is making a name for itself in dog training. The award-winning dog gear provider features the best e-collars that every pet owner and trainer can use to achieve their dog training goals. INVIROX is known for providing safe shock collars for dogs to help improve the lives of dogs and their owners. The company has become a trusted name in the dog training industry through its Stimulation, Attention, Correction, Habit (S.A.C.H) methodology.

Shock collars for dogs are widely discussed and mostly believed to be cruel and unnecessary. However, this is largely a misconception because a shock collar has been found to be an effective way to train dogs. The problem comes in when the e-collar is not correctly designed and calibrated. INVIROX has designed its e-collar to be safe and effective for dogs. The collar prioritizes the interests and safety of dogs to ensure that no harm comes to the dog during training. “We at INVIROX believe every dog owner deserves access to high-end dog training gear at an affordable price.”

The INVIROX dog training collar spent a lot of time researching and a year testing in a lab and on the field to ensure that the e-collar is effective. The main consideration when creating each product is the needs of both the dog and the trainer. “As military veterans, we have participated in countless operations with our dogs, including rescuing casualties in the 9/11 attack.”

INVIROX has built a loyal following of customers who appreciate the quality and effectiveness of the dog shock collar. More than 100,000 dog owners across the US have benefited from INVIROX dog training gear. Created by people with profound experiences with dogs and training them, the company understands the needs of pet owners. INVIROX strives to provide the ultimate dog training gear and services. “We are delighted to introduce our high-end product line and are just getting started.”

In addition to safety and efficiency, INVIROX focuses on flexibility. Dog training does not follow a single procedure for each dog or trainer. With the general S.A.C.H. method created by INVIROX, dog owners can customize a training program that works for them and their dogs. Before jumping into the INVIROX approach, dog owners need to understand the needs of their dogs and their natural behavior to have a base to start. With this foundation, giving dogs the training treatment that fits their needs becomes easier.

Training dogs should always be done with love; this way, dogs can understand and remember even the most complex commands. “As commando dogs unit veterans, we worked with hundreds of dogs daily. Our dogs had to learn the most complex commands to join us for any army mission.” While educating the dogs was a challenge, the founders of INVIROX share that achieving their goals and having happy and trained dogs was rewarding.

With an amazingly new YouTube channel, INVIROX e-collar unlocks a new age of communication between dogs and their owners. The company focuses on providing products and helping customers learn how to properly use them for the best results – E-collar training for dogs has to be done the right way.

Visit INVIROX to learn more about dog training and their wide range of dog training gear, including harnesses, pouches & toys.

