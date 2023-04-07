AssureCare® Earns NCQA Prevalidation for Population Health Management

Leading the Way in Population Health Management: AssureCare® Earns NCQA Prevalidation

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AssureCare, a leader in Care Management Solutions, announces its achievement of Prevalidation by the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) for Population Health Management in Health Plan Accreditation. Population Health Management Prevalidation is designed to help health plans identify health IT solutions that alleviates or increases the efficiency of administrative tasks to meet Population Health Management requirements in Health Plan Accreditation. Effective population health management software can directly and positively affect the social and financial health of the country and its people. AssureCare is dedicated to upholding the highest levels of quality and accuracy in its flagship software platform, MedCompass.

The Accreditation process included a rigorous evaluation of the MedCompass’ functionality including, reporting functions, report examples, screen shots, live demonstration, and other documentation. Based on the review of information submitted above, NCQA approves or declines credit based on Health Plan Accreditation factor-level requirements and designates for which factors a product is able to support health plans. AssureCare has received the following:

- Health Plan Accreditation 2018, 2019, 2020 Auto Credit for PHM 2A, PHM 2D, PHM 5B, Organizational support PHM 2B

- Case Management Accreditation 2017 Auto Credit CM 4A Organizational Support CM 2A

- Population Health Program Accreditation 2019 Auto Credit PHP 2A, PHP 4A, Organizational Support PHP 3A

- MBHO Accreditation 2018, 2019, 2020 Auto Credit QI 9F Organizational Support QI 9A

- “This is a great accomplishment for AssureCare, and we are very delighted to receive this designation. It truly points to the value that MedCompass brings to our clients and most importantly the care of their consumers,” stated Jim Gartner, EVP Clinical Strategy.

AssureCare continues to be a leader in innovative population health management solutions with field-tested, proven modules that simplify complex care coordination workflows and ensure clinically sound processes for their members.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA’s Web site (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

About AssureCare®

AssureCare is a privately held healthcare technology company that transforms the health management process for providers and payers by enabling the delivery of higher quality, cost-effective, collaborative care across the complete continuum of care. AssureCare’s flagship software platform, MedCompass, is used by many of the nation’s leading commercial and government organizations (Medicare and Medicaid) to deliver end-to-end care management for millions of members daily. MedCompass transforms healthcare management by automating processes and streamlining workflows, thus allowing care professionals to make better decisions that dramatically improve the quality of care. AssureCare is considered an industry leader in developing modular, seamless solutions designed to improve patient outcomes and reduce avoidable costs associated with population health management.

AssureCare is a Vora Ventures portfolio company with headquarters in Cincinnati, OH. For more information, please visit https://www.assurecare.com or call 513-540-4244.