ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
03-Apr-23 13,954 €619.16 €8,639,757
04-Apr-23 13,960 €618.89 €8,639,690
05-Apr-23 14,243 €606.58 €8,639,461
06-Apr-23 14,275 €605.25 €8,640,011
07-Apr-23 - * - -

* Markets closed

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 10 November 2022, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buybacks

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494
  Peter Cheang, phone +886 3 659 6771



Primary Logo

