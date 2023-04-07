OnlineCheckWriter.com Introduces Payee Report Generation Feature for Comprehensive Payment Insights.

Users can access information about the number of checks issued to a particular payee, the total amount paid, and the payment dates

Our users need a feature that simplifies payment processing and provides payment history. And that's exactly what our Payee Report Generation feature delivers” — Sabeer Nelli, CEO, Zil Money Corp.

TYLER, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OnlineCheckWriter.com is excited to announce the launch of its new feature - Payee Report Generation. Users can access information about the number of checks issued to a particular payee, the total amount paid, and the payment dates with the Payee Report Generation feature. This information can be filtered by date range, check number, and payee name. This filtering feature allows users to extract valuable insights from their payment history and create comprehensive reports for their payees. Users can export the reports in multiple formats, including CSV, PDF, and Excel. Also, these files can be shared via email.

"We're thrilled to introduce this new feature to our platform," said Sabeer Nelli, founder, and CEO of OnlineCheckWriter.com. "Our users need a feature that simplifies payment processing and provides payment history. And that's exactly what our Payee Report Generation feature delivers," he added.

OnlineCheckWriter.com offers services such as ACH or direct deposit payments, wire transfers, checks, RTP, pay by credit card, payroll funding through credit card, international payments, and other options. The platform has a range of services, including international payments in multiple currencies and Pay by Credit Card Service with no merchant fees. In addition, the Pay By Credit Card feature has allowed customers to pay anyone, even if the payee does not accept credit cards. When using this feature, the payee receives funds through check, wire, or ACH without incurring transaction charges, while the payer can retain all their credit card reward points.

"Our goal is to empower users to manage their payments efficiently by providing clear payment history and tools they need to manage their payments more efficiently," he added. "We believe that our Payee Report Generation feature will be a valuable addition, and we're excited to see how our users will use it to improve their payment processes."

Zil Money Corporation, the parent company of OnlineCheckWriter.com, ZilBank.com, and ZilMoney.com, is committed to providing businesses with innovative solutions to address their changing needs. As a payment technology pioneer, they have introduced a new feature that allows all ADP customers to fund their payroll using credit cards. By connecting their ADP account to Zil Money and providing their bank and credit card information, ADP users can easily transfer funds from their credit card to their bank account even if they don't have funds and use them for payroll processing within the ADP platform. This convenient feature streamlines payroll procedures reduces errors, and saves time, making it a reliable and efficient payment processing solution, especially for small businesses that face cash flow challenges.

OnlineCheckWriter.com integrates with various accounting software platforms like Sage, Xero, QuickBooks, Zoho, Gusto, Zapier, Bill.com, FreshBooks, and more to make business payment processes seamless. Users can choose the preferred payment methods and specify their recipient's preferred payment mode, including ACH or direct deposit, printed checks, email checks, mail checks, wire transfers, and other options.

With over 650,000 registered users and over $50 billion in processed transactions, OnlineCheckWriter.com has established itself as a significant payment platform. Its user-friendly interface and competitive pricing have gained popularity among users. Also, the platform's unique payment services are expected to support the future growth and expansion of the company, further strengthening its position as a leading global provider of financial technology solutions for businesses.