Illinois Supply Announces New Naloxone Vending Machine That Holds 50 Boxes of Narcan

The new Naloxone Vending Machine costs $699 This Outdoor Water Resistant Cabinet Holds 9+ Boxes of Narcan brand Naloxone The Freestanding Naloxone Unit Holds Over 100 Boxes of Narcan and Can Be Easily Relocated

New Product Aimed At County Health Departments Needing Simplicity and Affordability

The front panel can be customized with a local program's logo, URL, QR Code and information regarding replenishment and local crisis line numbers for substance use disorder assistance.” — Brandon Wilson

NEW LENOX, ILLINOIS, USA, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Illinois Supply Company in New Lenox, IL has unveiled a newly designed naloxone vending machine that is built specifically to give away free boxes of Narcan in communities struggling to lower opioid overdose death rates.

Company President Brandon Wilson designed the machine so it would be gravity-fed with no moving parts to ensure low maintenance for county health departments and other organizations that maintain such giveaway programs. “We were the first company in the Naloxone cabinet business, dating back to 2014. But we’ve noticed the popularity of the Naloxone vending machine concept in news articles across the country. We were hesitant to get into this niche because we know most people hate vending machines because they so commonly jam and break – denying people access to the needed items. So we had to design our own – and since Naloxone is given away for free, we were able to eliminate all of the complexity that makes vending machines vulnerable to malfunction.”

Illinois Supply also wanted a machine that does not require electricity, a problem that has stymied many counties trying to improve access. Wilson explains, “Health Departments have to overcome the stigma associated with helping drug users and find organizations and businesses willing to host these machines on their property. A need for electrical power is often a big headache in otherwise perfect locations.” The machine is wall-mounted, weighs approximately 40 lbs. empty and will sell for about $699, which is significantly less than traditional vending machines which generally start around $3,500.

Illinois Supply is the largest Naloxone cabinet and case company in the world, with four production lines and staff capable of building and custom labeling hundreds of cabinets per week. They offer Naloxone Zipper Pouches for as low as $6.99 as well as high-quality metal cabinets for public access and giveaway/distribution in locations like hotels, casinos and airports. Dozens of different options are available on www.IllinoisSupply.com including options in Spanish and French and a public access cabinet designed for schools called the LiveSafer Cabinet, detailed on www.LiveSaferCabinet.com

Wilson emphasized that access to Naloxone is only one component of the solution. “We are living in a human crisis where government and non-profits are working night and day to treat people suffering from the scourge of opioid addiction. Medication assisted treatment, counseling and rehabilitation take time. An overdose is a traumatic experience. If our naloxone cabinets can contribute to saving someone’s life, we hope that it provides that ‘rock-bottom moment’ where a person realizes they need help at a time when people are standing around them that are willing to assist them in finding that help.”