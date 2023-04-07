EoS Fitness Acquires Texans Fit Gym Chain, Hits Milestone of 75 Open Gyms Nationwide

Deal brings five new EoS High Value. Low Price.® gyms to Houston Area as part of expansion

EoS Fitness, a national fitness brand rapidly expanding to empower and grow a community of exercise practitioners of all experience levels, increased its Texas presence overnight as well as its national footprint to 75 open gyms with the acquisition of Houston-based Texans Fit, a five-gym chain founded by the Houston Texans and fitness company M6 Football.

Rich Drengberg, EoS Fitness CEO, said this acquisition is part of the company's continued growth both in existing and new markets throughout 2023, and has propelled the brand forward, expanding the company's portfolio to 75 open gyms nationwide. EoS opened the doors to its first Texas location, in Euless, located in the Dallas Fort Worth area, on January 24, 2023.

With a Houston area location already planned and opening in Spring, Texas later this month, this acquisition accelerates the company's planned growth and its ability to provide affordable and accessible fitness options to the greater Houston community.

The Texans Fit gym chain developed state-of-the-art facilities focused on offering members the opportunity to train and recover like a pro, which is aligned with EōS' approach to fitness. Texans Fit had three open locations in the Houston area including Katy, Rosenberg and Houston. These three locations will now be under EoS Fitness leadership. Two additional locations, in Houston and Richmond, are scheduled to open later this year.

"Texans Fit has instilled a culture of health and fitness in the Houston area, and we look forward to carrying that on with a new focus on offering a premium fitness experience that's both affordable and accessible to all," said Drengberg.

Members will benefit from EoS Fitness' holistic approach to health, fitness and wellness with access to a wide variety of group fitness and cycle classes, nutrition expertise from partner betr Health and a knowledgeable personal training team, all of which are core to the company's offerings.

Houston members can experience the EoS Fitness energy like no other while crushing their fitness goals at these new EoS locations which were formerly Texans Fit gyms:

1719 Spring Green Blvd, Katy, TX 77494 – Now open.

8650 Endicott Ln, Houston, TX 77096 – Now open.

4112 FM Highway 762, Rosenberg, TX 77471 – Now open.

Houston: Gillette St/Allen Pkwy – Coming soon.

Richmond: Grand Parkway/W Airport Blvd – Coming soon.

Texans Fit had employed approximately 120 employees at its gyms. All gym-level employees have been given the option to remain employed through EoS Fitness following the acquisition and gym services will continue uninterrupted.

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, EoS Fitness is a national fitness brand with an established history of growth, offering its High Value. Low Price.® gyms with something for everyone. The company is consistently recognized for its positive impact in the communities it serves, its innovative amenities and its commitment to accessibility and inclusivity. Known for its high-energy 40,000+ square foot spaces stacked with top-of-the-line equipment and services, staffed by expert team members and personal trainers, EoS is rapidly expanding into Texas after setting the standard in Arizona, California, Florida, Nevada and Utah.

For more information or to join, visit: EoSFitness.com.

About EoS Fitness

EoS Fitness, a leader in the fitness industry with its High Value. Low Price. (HVLP)® gyms, is an inclusive and welcoming organization committed to empowering exercise practitioners of all experience levels. With more than 100 locations open or on the way in Arizona, Florida, Nevada, Southern California, Texas and Utah, EoS Fitness is rapidly expanding. Providing serious fitness options, EoS Fitness offers the best equipment, high-energy workout classes, extensive personal training options, and at-home workouts starting at just $9.99 per month. EoS Fitness' nearly 800 trainers have the knowledge and technical expertise to help members find their personal passion for wellness, develop daily fitness habits, and achieve their goals. Visit Eosfitness.com to learn more.

