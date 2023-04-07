Egg Powder Price in India: Market Expected to Reach US$ 56.6 Million by 2028

Egg Powder Market Price in India

Driven by the rising health consciousness that has encouraged consumers to shift from a carbohydrate-rich toward a protein-rich diet.

NY 11249, BROOKLYN, UNITED STATES, April 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The India egg powder market size reached US$ 36.9 Million in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 56.6 Million by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1% during 2023-2028, according to latest published report by IMARC Group.

Egg powder is prepared by dehydrating fresh eggs through the spray drying technique. It is rich in calcium, calories, protein, minerals, and other nutritional content. Egg powder is also lactose-free and contains low amounts of cholesterol, carbohydrates, and fat compared to a whole egg. It is available in various types, such as egg white, egg yolk, whole egg, and egg-shell powder, which cater to the several needs of people. Egg powder has a long shelf life and exceptional emulsion and binding properties, thereby making it an ideal alternative to raw eggs for preparing various food items. In addition, this component does not require refrigeration, is non-perishable and convenient to use, and can be easily transported.

India Egg Powder Market Trends:

The rising health consciousness in consumers has resulted in the shift from a carbohydrate-rich toward a protein-rich diet, which is among the primary factors driving the India egg powder market. Besides this, the escalating demand for confectionery food items, on account of the emerging trend of urbanization, the increasing working population, and the inflating purchasing power of individuals, is further augmenting the market growth.

Moreover, the leading players are introducing value-added products, such as high gel and whip egg yolk powder, that possess excellent binding properties, which is also catalyzing the market across India. Apart from this, the elevating product requirement in the personal care industry as a natural ingredient is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the growing awareness among individuals toward the benefits of this substance, including promoting weight loss, strengthening teeth and bones, and encouraging nerve cell development, is expected to bolster the India egg powder market in the coming years.

The report cover the below key market segments:

Breakup by Type:

Whole Egg Powder

Yolk Egg Powder

White Egg Powder

Breakup by End Use:

Bakery

Sauces, Dressings and Mixes

Others (Desserts, Dietary Supplements, Pharma, etc.)

Breakup by Region:

North India

West and Central India

South India

East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

