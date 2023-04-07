Neuropathy Sufferers Find Relief with this Massage
EINPresswire.com/ -- Zarifa USA announced new findings that show how neuropathy sufferers can find relief with massage, significantly reducing medical costs and risks of addiction issues,” Zarifa USA CEO Yama Mustafawi made the announcement.
Nerve damage is a broad term for damage to a nerve or group of nerves. Various factors, including trauma, infection, diabetes, toxins, alcohol, chemotherapy, and autoimmune diseases, can cause nerve damage. In severe cases, nerve damage can lead to loss of sensation or movement and is a critical medical condition that can cause long-term disability or even paralysis.
In a randomized pilot study of oncology massage to treat chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, (Study Link) in November 2022 they demonstrated that these specific massage treatments have significantly assisted sufferers in pain reduction. Furthermore, by seeking these non medicinal alternatives, massage therapy contributes in reducing the risks of addiction to painkillers.
A decrease in the stress hormone cortisol, a boost in serotonin production, and general mood improvement are just a few positive results of massage therapy in neuropathy patients. In addition, seeing as a large percentage of pain is emotional, and the stress hormone cortisol is reduced, pain levels in these patients were lowered.
“We are truly grateful to help neuropathy and nerve pain sufferers retain nonmedicinal alternatives in pain relief. Recently, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its Proclaim™ XR spinal cord stimulation (SCS) system to treat painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN). Similarly, our TENS unit can offer relief at a fraction of the SCS cost. Most notably, our massagers are FSA and HSA-approved, making them excellent solutions for pain relief and overall wellness plans,” said Mustafawi.
From the ergonomic design to precision point rollers and gentle massage air techniques, the Zarifa Foot Massagers pack a punch in the medical massage category. The Zarifa Z-Smart Shiatsu Foot Massager + incorporates the best reflexology foot theory with Deep kneading foot massage technology. The FSA-eligible shiatsu foot massager is designed to perform various reflexology massage elements, including tapping, kneading, acupoint, and shiatsu via airbags, massage rollers, and massage nodes.
Headquartered in Murray, Utah, Zarifa USA aims to assist and provide relief to the increasing number of over 100 million Americans suffering from chronic pain each year without using addictive substances such as opioids. Zarifa USA is committed to helping customers find pain relief through easily accessible products that deliver positive medical results. The Company supports pain sufferers through their difficult times and provides a positive, drug-free massage therapy experience. For more information, go to www.zarifausa.com, call direct 385-645-0255, or email support@zarifausa.com.
Rosh Sillars
Rosh Sillars
The Rosh Group, Inc
email us here