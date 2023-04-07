Smart Finance Hardware Market expected to hit USD 21.56 Bn by 2029 at a CAGR of 5.15 percent – says Maximize Market Research

Pune, April 07, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A global Information Technology and Telecommunication research business-consulting firm, Maximize Market Research, has published a market intelligence report on the " Smart Finance Hardware Market ". The report is a combination of primary data and secondary data and domain expert has analyzed the Smart Finance Hardware Market from a local as well as a global point of view. Over the forecast period, Maximize Market Research expects, the market to grow from USD 15.17 Bn in 2022 to USD 21.56 Bn in 2029 at a CAGR of 5.15 percent.



Smart Finance Hardware Market Report Scope and Research Methodology

Market Size in 2022 USD 15.17 Bn. Market Size in 2029 USD 21.56 Bn. CAGR 5.15 percent (2023-2029) Forecast Period 2023-2029 Base Year 2022 Number of Pages 276 No. of Tables 116 No. of Charts and Figures 114 Segment Covered Type and End-User Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, South America Report Coverage Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029, Market Dynamics, Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends, Competitive Landscape, Key Players Benchmarking, Competitive Analysis, MMR Competition Matrix, Competitive Leadership Mapping, Global Key Players' Market Ranking Analysis.

The Smart Finance Hardware Market report provides an analysis of the market size through the bottom-up approach. The report includes growth hubs, investment feasibility, restraints and competitive analysis of the market in all geographic regions such as North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, Europe and South America. The report presents a market analysis through segments such as type and end-user along with its multiple sub-segments. The report involves data regarding mergers and acquisitions and partnerships by major key companies. The Smart Finance Hardware Market data has been collected through primary and secondary research methods. Collected data later analysed by tools such as SWOT, PORTER's five force model and PESTLE analysis which provides political, social, economic, environmental , technological and legal aspects of the market.

Smart Finance Hardware Market Overview

Smart Finance Hardware is a hybrid system that includes both hardware and software technologies. It performs operations through biometric authentication, contactless payment systems and near-field communication. These devices make payments conveniently and eliminate the need for cash or payment cards. Instead, consumers can make payments and other related operations through the smartphone .

Smart Finance Hardware Market Dynamics

The growing adoption of smart ATMs with IoT technologies in banks and other financial institutions is expected to drive the Smart Finance Hardware Market. The trend of digitization of payments and security concerns are expected to propel the growth of the Smart Finance Hardware Market. The deployment of smart ATMs provides faster financial services to customers and reduces the workload of banks . The Smart Finance Hardware devices use IoT technologies such as IoT, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning driving the global market throughout the forecast period.

Smart Finance Hardware Market Regional Insights

North America held the largest share of the Smart Finance Hardware Market in 2022. The large penetration of banking areas in the region and major key players have been investing in research and developments to produce Smart Finance Hardware devices is expected to drive the North America Smart Finance Hardware Market.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period from 2023 to 2029 in Smart Finance Hardware Market. The governments of developing economies such as China and India are promoting the digitization of financial services and the development of smart cities is expected to drive the Asia Pacific Smart Finance Hardware Market.

Smart Finance Hardware Market Segmentation

By Type:

Based on type, the module segment is expected to dominate the Smart Finance Hardware Market. The growing adoption of smart ATMs by financial organizations for fast services is expected to drive the module segment in Smart Finance Hardware Industry.

By End User:

Bank and Financial Institutions

Independent ATM Deployer

Bank and financial organizations are the dominating sub-segments and independent ATM deployer is the second largest sub-segment in the Smart Finance Hardware Market.

Smart Finance Hardware Market Key Competitors include:

Fujitsu

Miles Technologies

Digi International Inc.

Diebold Nixdorf

InHand Networks

Microchip Technology Inc.

Multi-Tech Systems, Inc.

Intel Corp.

OptConnect Management, LLC

NCR Corp.

IMS Evolve

KT Corp.

Fiserv

Total System Services

FIS



Key questions answered in the Smart Finance Hardware Market are:

What is Smart Finance Hardware Market?

What was the Smart Finance Hardware Market size in 2021?

What is the expected Smart Finance Hardware Market size during the forecast period?

What are the global trends in the Smart Finance Hardware Market?

What are the major restraints for the Smart Finance Hardware Market?

Which segment dominated the Smart Finance Hardware Market growth?

What is the demand pattern for the Smart Finance Hardware Market?

What growth strategies are the players considering to increase their presence in Smart Finance Hardware Market?

What are the upcoming industry applications and trends for the Smart Finance Hardware Market?

Who are the leading companies and what are their portfolios in Smart Finance Hardware Market?

Which region dominates the largest Smart Finance Hardware Market share?



Key Offerings:

Past Market Size and Competitive Landscape (2018 to 2021)

Past Pricing and price curve by region (2018 to 2021)

Market Size, Share, Size & Forecast by different segment | 2023−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, Organization Size, Application and Industry Vertical

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Type and End User

Competitive Landscape – Profiles of selected key players by region from a strategic perspective Competitive landscape – Market Leaders, Market Followers, Regional player Competitive benchmarking of key players by region

PESTLE Analysis

PORTER's analysis

Value chain and supply chain analysis

Legal Aspects of business by region

Lucrative business opportunities with SWOT analysis

Recommendations

