Instructions given on working with youth and improving sports infrastructure

UZBEKISTAN, April 6 - President Shavkat Mirziyoyev got acquainted with the proposals on youth policy and sports development.

In accordance with the ongoing administrative reforms in Uzbekistan, the Ministry of Youth Policy and Sports was created. At the event, measures were defined for the effective organization of public administration in these areas and their development.

According to the new system, festivals, forums, competitions and other cultural and enlightenment events among young people will be held based on a single annual calendar plan, and information about this will be posted on a single electronic platform yoshlarportali.uz. The list of socio-economic services provided through the “youth notebook” will be expanded by 1.5 times in 2023-2024.

The activities of 3 state unitary enterprises within the Ministry of Youth Policy and Sports will be optimized, and their functions will be transferred to the private sector.

To effectively use the state budget funds, it is planned to launch a unified electronic management system “ERP Sport”, which will cover 24 areas of the sphere.

Much attention is also paid to the digitalization of the sphere and the development of sports tourism. In particular, from next year, a procedure will be introduced to confirm the identity and qualifications of athletes participating in competitions using identification cards. Sports sponsors will be allowed to participate in tournaments abroad. To do this, lotteries will be held between them.

The Ministry of Youth Policy and Sports introduces a scholarship to further encourage representatives of the sphere. It also provides legal and medical support for athletes.

Football is the most popular sport in Uzbekistan. Therefore, the issue of the development of this direction was raised at the meeting. It was proposed to introduce, based on a special FIFA program, the Grassroots Football League in kindergartens and mahallas, Football in Schools and the Student League in higher education institutions.

To ensure consistency and continuity in the selection and training of talented players, 14 football schools will be created under Uzbekistan Football Association, and a Center for national teams for all age categories will be organized based on the Dustlik stadium. The activity of the Football Specialists Training Center will be improved, specialists from Croatia, Japan and other countries will be attracted to it.

Uzbekistan Football Support Fund will be created to develop the infrastructure of the sphere. The heads of regional football associations will be appointed by the Chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Republic of Karakalpakstan, hokims of regions and the city of Tashkent.

The Head of state supported these proposals and gave instructions for their effective implementation.

Source: UzA