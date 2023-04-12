PaperTrue Celebrates Two Years of Shifting to a Freelance Editing Model

Global editing and proofreading firm PaperTrue made a large-scale change in its operational model in April 2021 when it changed to a permanent freelance model.
100 PECK SEAH STREET, SINGAPORE, April 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One marker of a successful business model is its ability to keep up with changes in the professional world. Time, attitudes of the workforce, large-scale world events, and a variety of other factors contribute to how and why an editing service might adapt itself to the world. The COVID-19 pandemic was certainly a testament to all this. Almost every industry saw profound changes in the way they work; this included the editing and proofreading industry as well.
While many editors and proofreaders already preferred to work remotely or on a freelance basis before the pandemic, the trend increased significantly over the last couple of years. Seeing this shifting perspective, Singapore-based PaperTrue also reworked its business model in April 2021. While its editing and proofreading services were already being offered to a global clientele online, this decision was about providing flexible work opportunities to its in-house editorial team and expanding the department to include talented freelance editors across many regions.
In the year since the shift, the organization and its employees, clientele, and other stakeholders have reaped several benefits that came with the model. Expanding the team brought diverse editors on board, allowing them to increase the scale and efficiency of their work. Not only are they able to offer better business, author, and academic editing and proofreading services now but the company can also make investments that make its service offerings stronger.
A major update is the integration of AI tools to assist PaperTrue editors in improving language, grammar, consistency, academic citations, and so on. AI also aids in efficiency, speeding up review processes and delivering more documents in shorter turnaround times. PaperTrue has also expanded its service offerings to include end-to-end author services including book editing, typesetting, cover design, copyright page creation, etc. for self-publishing writers.
The most significant impact of this shift, however, is that PaperTrue can access a much larger pool of talent than it could previously reach. With the option of working with editors outside of the cities they have offices in, they also enter the creator economy. The last year alone has seen over 5,500 applications from 100+ countries, with only the best editors being onboarded after a rigorous testing process.
PaperTrue’s editors can now work from the comfort of their homes, with flexible working hours and a competitive pay scale. The firm has, however, retained a team of in-house editors for a smoother transition to the new model and superior quality control. A team of Senior Editors and Managing Editors now oversees their army of freelancers, ensuring flawless and timely workflow.
PaperTrue is currently accepting applications to their editorial team. Interested applicants can write to hiring@papertrue.com or visit its careers page to know more about the role.
