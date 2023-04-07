Memory Care Communities in Bay Area, Palo Alto, and San Jose to Celebrate World Health Day on April 7 with Community Event

Silver Oaks Memory Care and Crescent Oaks Memory Care communities are hosting World Health Day events on April 7th, 2023 at 11am in Menlo Park and 2pm in Sunnyvale, California to promote health and wellness and connect with the community. These events will feature vendors from different healthcare services, memory care communities and hospice care options.

SAN FRANCISCO, SAN JOSE, Calif., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Silver Oaks Memory Care and Crescent Oaks Memory Care communities are proud to celebrate World Health Day by inviting the Bay Area community to learn about health and wellness and experience the warm and supportive environment of their communities.

Both events are open to the public, including families, prospective memory care residents, healthcare professionals, case workers, discharge nurses, senior living placement agencies, real estate agents, memory care placement agencies, and representatives, and anyone interested in learning more about these important health related services.

Attendees can tour the community and hear first hand from caregivers and community facilitators about the specialized programs and services designed to provide the highest quality of care for residents living with dementia and Alzheimer's disease.

Silver Oaks Memory Care, located at 16 Coleman Place in Menlo Park, California 94025 is hosting the event which will feature a range of healthcare vendors, including hospice care providers and senior living placement agencies in the Bay Area including:

Vidas Healthcare

Healthy Living at Home

Bridge Hospice

Suncrest Hospice

Accent Care

The Key

Alert Healthcare

ANX

For more information about Silver Oaks Memory Care Community go to: https://www.SilverOaksMC.com

Across town, Crescent Oaks Memory Care, located at 147 Crescent Avenue in Sunnyvale, California 94087 is also opening its doors to the community for World Health Day.

The event will offer opportunities to learn about healthcare services and hospice care options available to individuals living with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, as well as a chance to tour the community. Healthcare vendors, hospice care providers and senior living placement agencies based in the Bay Area in attendance will include:

Vidas Healthcare

Redwood Hospice

Bridge Hospice

Suncrest Hospice

First Light

ANX

Best Hospice and Home Health

For more information about Crescent Oaks Memory Care Community go to: https://www.CrescentOaksMC.com

Both Silver Oaks Memory Care and Crescent Oaks Memory Care are dedicated to providing exceptional care and support to their residents and their families. According to their website, "Our vision is to create communities where people live longer, healthier, and happier lives. Our mission is to be caring professionals dedicated to quality services provided in a comfortable and secure setting."

With specialized programs and services tailored to meet the unique needs of each resident, these communities offer a safe and nurturing environment where residents can thrive.

Who might benefit from strong Memory Care Community relationships:

Individuals living with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, who require specialized care and support

Family members and caregivers of individuals living with dementia and Alzheimer's disease, who can benefit from a supportive community and access to healthcare resources

Case workers and discharge nurses, who can connect those in need of memory care with quality memory care services

Senior living placement agencies and reps, who can recommend these communities to individuals and families seeking memory care options.

To learn more about Silver Oaks Memory Care or Crescent Oaks Memory Care communities, or to schedule a private tour by appointment, please contact:

Regional Director of Resident Development at (650) 313-3885 or visit their websites at https://www.SilverOaksMC.com and https://www.CrescentOaksMC.com

Pull Quote

According to their website, "Our vision is to create communities where people live longer, healthier, and happier lives. Our mission is to be caring professionals dedicated to quality services provided in a comfortable and secure setting."

Media Contact

Regional Director of Resident Development, Silver Oaks Memory Care, 1 (650) 313-3885, Danielle@SilverOaksMC.com, https://www.SilverOaksMC.com

Regional Director of Resident Development, Crescent Oaks Memory Care, 1 (650) 313-3885, Danielle@CrescentOaksMC.com, https://www.CrescentOaksMC.com

SOURCE Silver Oaks Memory Care