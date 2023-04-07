Noda helps merchants to focus on the seamless travel payments

Igor Loktev (CEO, Noda) at the Payments: Future Perfect workshop
The implementation of Noda’s Open Banking in travel opens up a new world of possibilities.
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The implementation of Open Banking in travel opens up a new world of possibilities, allowing travel companies to offer more personalized and innovative payment solutions, from loyalty programs to digital wallets, ultimately enhancing the overall travel experience.
With Open Banking solutions provided by Noda, a payment solutions expert and a member of ABTA, travelers can pay for their travel expenses directly from their bank account without entering their card information or going through a lengthy verification process. This streamlined process not only saves time for the traveler but also increases the conversion rate for merchants by reducing the number of abandoned bookings due to cumbersome payment processes.
Moreover, Noda Open Banking Payments provide a higher level of security for both travelers and merchants. As a PSD2-regulated payment solution, Noda ensures that all financial transactions are performed with the highest level of security and compliance, reducing the risk of fraud and chargebacks for both parties. By eliminating the need to share sensitive financial information with third-party payment providers, Open Banking also provides an added layer of protection for travelers' personal and financial data.
Noda's Open Banking Payments offer a range of benefits for travel merchants, such as low transaction fees, instant payment settlement, and simplified reconciliation. With the ability to connect to over 350 banks across the UK and EU, Noda provides a wide range of banking options for both domestic and international transactions. Additionally, the automated payout review and validation feature ensures that travel merchants can easily monitor and manage their financial transactions, reducing the risk of errors and delays in processing payments.
Overall, Noda’s Open Banking Payments offer a modern and efficient payment solution for the travel industry, improving the customer experience and reducing the costs associated with traditional payment methods. As the travel industry continues to evolve, the Open Banking services provided by Noda will continue to deliver a forward-thinking and innovative solution for merchants and customers alike.
At the beginning of March, Noda, together with DECTA, hosted an educational payments workshop called Payments: Future Perfect. The event went well, gathering a lot of Latvia-based fintech, startup and travel enthusiasts, and covering the idea of Open Banking and how to maximise your revenue through diverse payment options.
On April 20, Noda, this time together with Walletto, will host the Payments Solution for the Payment Industry workshop (Vilnius, Lithuania). The aim is to educate travel experts on how they can effectively accept the money, and how to provide even more benefits to their clients. Noda will introduce its Travel Box solution, that includes:
Noda Share - split the bill for accommodation, meals, etc.
Noda Tips - say "thank you" to the service staff
Noda Touch - pay for extras like spa treatments, minibar, and room service
Noda VIP - stay anonymous while paying for journeys, gifts, and experiences
Watch the video about Noda's Travel Box, and don't forget to register for the workshop to find out more.
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.