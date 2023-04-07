NIYEAHMA Consultants LLP Unveils CFO UAE, Offering Virtual CFO Services for SMEs in Dubai

NIYEAHMA Consultants LLP has launched CFO UAE, offering bookkeeping, accounting, budgeting, MIS reporting, and payroll processing services for SMEs in Dubai.
CFO UAE will work closely with its clients to understand their unique needs. We aim to be a trusted partner for businesses, providing them with the services and support they need to succeed.”
— Jyoti Maheshwari
DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NIYEAHMA Consultants LLP is proud to announce the launch of Virtual CFO Services, offered under the brand name CFO UAE. The new service line aims to provide small and medium-sized businesses with high-quality financial management services at an affordable cost.
CFO UAE will offer bookkeeping, accounting, budgeting, MIS reporting, and payroll processing services. Outsourcing these services to a virtual CFO allows businesses to focus on their core operations while receiving expert financial advice and support.
"We are excited to launch CFO UAE and bring our expertise in financial management to businesses in Dubai," said Pathik Shah, Founder of NIYEAHMA Consultants LLP. "We understand the challenges SMEs face in managing their finances, and our virtual CFO services will help them make informed decisions and achieve their financial goals."
Jyoti Maheshwari, Partner at NIYEAHMA Consultants LLP, added, "Our team of experienced accounting professionals will work closely with our clients to understand their unique needs and provide customized solutions. We aim to be a trusted partner for businesses, providing them with the MIS reporting services and support they need to succeed."
CFO UAE will offer flexible pricing plans to suit the needs of businesses of all sizes. The CFO service is designed to be scalable, ensuring that businesses can easily adjust their financial management needs as they grow and expand.
