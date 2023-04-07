"Flowers" is the latest achievement from Adagio Jones, a rising artist making waves in the EDM/Dance scene with their unique sound and high-energy performances.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, April 7, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- EDM/Dance fans around the world are in for a treat as rising artist Adagio Jones drops their latest release, a high-energy cover of Miley Cyrus' hit song "Flowers." Adagio Jones has put their own spin on the popular track, infusing it with infectious beats and dynamic synth arrangements that are sure to get listeners moving.
The cover version of "Flowers" takes the original's catchy melody and builds upon it with pulsating rhythms and electrifying drops, delivering a fresh take on the track that is sure to pack the dancefloor at a club or party. Adagio Jones has brought their signature sound to the cover, blending elements of house, techno, and trance to create a track that is both modern and timeless.
"We've always been a fan of Miley Cyrus, and when we heard 'Flowers,' we knew we had to put our own spin on it," says Baad Amplitude, Adagio Jones Producer adding, "We wanted to create a version that would get people moving and energized, something that would really bring the song to life in a new way. I think we've achieved that with this cover, and I can't wait for people to hear it."
"After the arrangement was sorted, we sought to integrate an energetic drum treatment and transient management at the new faster tempo and find some complementary equalization for the mid bass and sub bass tracks that had been recorded so they could be carved out in a complementary fashion, said 500kFRQNCY, musician and Producer for Adagio Jones.
Next up was processing the full compliment of 26 vocal tracks that had been recorded at another studio to ensure they could stay true to the elegant line, yet become powerful enough to compete with the energy of the rhythm section.
This process involved bouncing out a stereo pair of leveled and panned vocals into Melodyne Studio and adding the right amount of attitude with compression while pushing them a little bit bright in the frequency spectrum. Next, the processed stereo pair was imported back into the session and balanced in the mix with the original unprocessed 26 tracks in a parallel process to strike the right balance between sweetening and singing technique.
The entire track was then hit with 1” Type 456 tape at 30 ips on the Repro head on a vintage Ampex tape emulation. Kush's Clariphonic took responsibility for the mid/side EQ duties and the Neve 33609 ended up glueing everything together very nicely.
The release of the "Flowers" cover follows a string of successful releases from Adagio Jones, who has been making waves in the EDM/Dance scene with their unique sound and high-energy performances.
They have experienced a very rapid climb with recent releases including Smile –– which is currently in talks to be the theme song for a feature film release this summer at a major Hollywood studio. With a growing fanbase and critical acclaim, Adagio Jones is quickly establishing themselves as a force to be reckoned with in the genre.
"Flowers" is available now on all major streaming platforms, and Adagio Jones encourages fans to turn up the volume and experience the energy of their latest release.
In addition to their work as Adagio Jones, the musicians behind 'Flowers' have also been making waves with their recent releases as Headroom Heros. Their latest single, '1984,' draws inspiration from the classic Orwellian tale and features lyrics that foreshadow the headlines plucked out of today's news on government overreach. The song showcases the artists's ability to tackle complex themes and deliver socially relevant messages through their music.
But that's not all – Headroom Heros have also released a playful and irreverent track called 'ChatTCB,' which takes aim at the rise of AI and playfully imagines a world in which ChatGPT takes over the world. The song is a testament to their willingness to take risks and push the boundaries of their art.
With these recent releases, Headroom Heroes –– like Adagio Jones –– have established themselves as one of the most innovative and thought-provoking acts in the music scene. Their ability to blend infectious beats with socially relevant lyrics and humor is sure to win over fans both old and new."
