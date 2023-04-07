Unlocking Leadership Potential with MAXX Leadership Academy

We believe in equipping salespeople, sales leaders, CEOs, and their organizations with strategies, processes, and skills to drive unmatched results and achieve world-class sales and leadership performance. Leadership is a learned skill, one most people have to hone and craft to excel; this is difficult to accomplish without an intentional process for mindset, habits, and applying experience. Leadership is a lifetime skill, one in which you strive to approach with the mindset of always arriving at greater success. Whether you want to become a better leader or empower the future leaders in your organization, Maxx Leadership Academy has the experience, methods, and processes to help you take yourself and your organization to the next level.

Maxx Leadership Academy is committed to providing an extensive range of leadership development tools and resources to enable successful, values-based leadership. With this in mind, it has developed comprehensive programs that cover all aspects of sales and leadership training, from teaching strategies and processes to developing essential skills. Its cutting-edge programs are designed to create the perfect culture for success in the workplace, as well as provide an environment for higher employee retention rates.

At the heart of Maxx Leadership Academy you’ll find CEO Thomas Pena, Thomas is a Certified John Maxwell Coach, Trainer, Speaker, and DISC Consultant. He is US Army Leadership Trained, and a Licensed Southern Baptist Pastor. Thomas has developed innovative sales training that addresses basic and advanced salesmanship, communication skills, and relationship building. With over a 70% employee retention success rate, his clients have seen substantial improvements in customer/business relationships and within the organization. Thomas takes the time to custom tailor his training to where his clients are and their goals; adding value to such individuals and their organizations is his passion.

At Maxx Leadership Academy, Pena understands that every leader has the potential to influence those around them to become better leaders themselves. He also recognizes that this can only be achieved with the right tools and guidance. To that end, he offers comprehensive programs tailored specifically to the needs of each one of his clients. Whether it’s improving customer service or reaching your organizational goals, Pena and his team are equipped to provide the expertise required for success.The coaches are certified in DISC consulting and have years of experience working with both individuals and organizations on a variety of projects.

Together, their mission is simple: empower leaders through education and give them the tools they need to unlock their full potential – both personally and professionally – so that they can take their organization to the next level.

To get more information about Thomas Pena and The Maxxwell Leadership Academy, visit www.maxxleadershipacademy.com.

