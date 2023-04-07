Submit Release
HELENA – The Montana Highway Patrol is partnering with Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants across the state to raise funds that will help support Trooper Lewis Johnson’s recovery. On Wednesday, April 12, Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants across the state will donate 20% of sales from all guests who display the flier below.

Trooper Johnson suffered life-threaten injuries in February while law enforcement was apprehending a fleeing suspect near Eureka. He is recovering at Craig Hospital in Englewood, Colorado doing daily physical and occupational therapy.

“The outpouring of support for Trooper Johnson from Montanans across the state has been incredible,” Colonel Steve Lavin said. “It’s great to see businesses like Buffalo Wild Wings rising up to help a law enforcement hero in our state, and I know this fundraiser will be a great success and mean a lot to Trooper Johnson and his family.”

“Buffalo Wild Wings is committed to giving back to the local communities we serve, and we are excited to support Trooper Lewis Johnson and his family,” David Moorhead, Director of Marketing at Anderson Management Group, said.

Montana Buffalo Wild Wings restaurants are located in Billings, Bozeman, Helena, Missoula, Great Falls, Butte, and Kalispell.

For printable coupons to distribute, click here.

BWW

Trooper Lewis Johnson Digital Coupon

