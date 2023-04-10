Celebrity Charcuterie Board Designer Launches New Cheese Fondue Board in Time for National Fondue Day on April 11th

Look out Charcuterie Board — the newest trend is the Fondue Board
We are thrilled to introduce the Cheese Fondue Board to our clients Founder and CEO of Silverlake Socialite”
— Lauren Delp
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauren Delp, Celebrity Charcuterie Board Designer and owner of Silverlake Socialite, an LA-based team of charcuterie specialists, will be offering Fondue Boards for delivery in Los Angeles in honor of National Fondue Day.
National Fondue Day is a celebration of the delicious and interactive experience of cheese fondue. Observed annually on April 11th, National Fondue Day provides the perfect excuse to gather friends and family and indulge in this classic Swiss dish. Whether you prefer traditional cheese fondue or chocolate dessert fondue, this day is all about enjoying good food and good company. So grab a fondue pot, some delicious dipping ingredients, and celebrate National Fondue Day in style!
"We are thrilled to introduce the Cheese Fondue Board to our clients," said Lauren Delp, Founder and CEO of Silverlake Socialite. "We wanted to create a board that would make it easy and fun for people to enjoy cheese fondue in their own homes. It’s such a great way to create a memorable and entertaining dining experience for family and friends.
I also think the timing is perfect to bring this trend back with the 70’s being so relevant right now! Delp shares, “The Cheese Fondue Board will be a game-changer in the world of home entertaining. It's such a fun and social way to bring people together!”
About Silverlake Socialite
Founded by charcuterie pro Lauren Delp, a mother of two and former Account Director for Apple, Silverlake Socialite designs abundant Charcuterie Boards and custom grazing tables for parties and private events in and around Los Angeles.
Delp had the opportunity to create the Cheese Boards for the Grammy’s and has had the pleasure of working with corporations such as Universal Pictures, Netflix, Ciroc, Nickelodeon, Apple, and more. Favored by event planners and celebrity clients across the region, Silverlake Socialite has been featured in Martha Stewart, Robb Report, Cosmopolitan, Hello Magazine, Better Homes and Gardens, Food Network Magazine, BuzzFeed, and Bravo.
To learn more about Silverlake Socialite, visit the company website and follow Silverlake Socialite on Instagram and TikTok (@silverlakesocialite).
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.