ICYMI: Manchin Visits Marion, Monongalia Counties to Engage with Local Organizations, Constituents

April 06, 2023

Charleston, WV – This week, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) visited Marion and Monongalia Counties to engage with local organizations and hold discussions with constituents. On Tuesday, Senator Manchin met with the Marion County Development Authority to discuss the region’s economic growth and later met with GameChanger, a substance use prevention movement headquartered in Fairmont. On Wednesday, Senator Manchin toured the Morgantown Mountaintop Beverage facility, followed by a tableside chat with the West Virginia University (WVU) and Marshall University presidents on West Virginia’s energy future and a roundtable discussion with the WVU student government.

“This week, I traveled to Marion and Monongalia Counties to meet with my fellow West Virginians and attend a variety of community events,” said Senator Manchin. “I saw firsthand many exciting developments underway in the region, from economic development opportunities across Marion County to the critical efforts of GameChanger to combat substance use disorder. I also visited Morgantown to meet with the WVU student government, tour the new Mountaintop Beverage facility, which is bringing good-paying, long-term jobs to Monongalia County, and participate in important conversations about our great state’s future in energy innovation. I have always been proud to listen to constituents’ ideas and concerns and bring them back with me to Washington, and I will continue fighting to ensure our communities across the Mountain State have the resources they need to thrive.”