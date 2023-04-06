INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Wheels Up Experience Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Wheels Up Experience Inc. ("Wheels Up" or "the Company") UP for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Wheels Up announced via Form 10-Q/A on March 31, 2023, that: "a restatement of the Prior Financial Statements was necessary due to the identification of errors related to a non-cash goodwill impairment charge that should have been recognized in the Prior Financial Statements. The Company determined that a non-cash goodwill impairment charge of $62 million should have been recognized during the three months ended September 30, 2022." The company also disclosed, "as a result of the restatement of the Company's financial statements and the filing of this Form 10-Q/A, management has determined that a material weakness existed in the Company's internal control over financial reporting related to the financial statement close process for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. The identified material weakness is further described in Item 4 within this Form 10-Q/A and the Company's remediation plan will be described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022. In addition, as a result of the restatement of the Company's financial statements and the material weakness described above, management has reconsidered its assessment and now concludes that we did not maintain effective disclosure controls and procedures for the quarter ended September 30, 2022." Based on this news, shares of Wheels Up fell by more than 11.3% on April 3, 2023.

