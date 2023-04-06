EnerGenie Announces $1,000 STEM Scholarship for High School Seniors in Texas

EnerGenie, a Texas-based electricity shopping assistant, is proud to announce a new scholarship program for high school seniors in Texas.

The $1,000 STEM scholarship is designed to encourage and support students who are interested in pursuing a career in science, technology, engineering, or math, and to invest in communities by promoting higher education.

"At EnerGenie, we're passionate about making a positive impact in our communities, and we believe that investing in the next generation of innovators is key to creating a better future," said Tohra Shariff, President of EnerGenie. "We're excited to offer this scholarship to support students who are passionate about STEM fields and who are committed to making a positive difference in the world."

To be eligible for the scholarship, applicants must be a high school senior and a legal resident of Texas. They must also plan to enroll in a four-year college or university in pursuit of a degree in a STEM-related field. Applications will be evaluated based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities, community involvement, and an essay on the following topic: "What do you consider to be the single most important societal opportunity for positive change? Why?"

"Our scholarship program is designed to encourage students to pursue their college degrees and to empower them to create positive change in their communities and the world," added Tohra.

The deadline to submit applications is June 15, 2023. The winner of the scholarship will be announced on July 15, 2023. Interested students can find more information about the scholarship and the application process on the EnerGenie website.

About EnerGenie:

EnerGenie is a Texas-based electricity shopping assistant that helps consumers save money on their electricity bills. Our smart technology matches customers with the electricity plan in their area which will save them the most money. At EnerGenie, we're committed to making a positive impact in our communities by promoting higher education and supporting students who are passionate about STEM fields.

