LaFollette Man Indicted on Arson and Attempted Murder Charges

CAMPBELL COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a LaFollette man on attempted murder and arson charges.

On December 29, 2022, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents joined the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a house fire that occurred in the 200 block of Magnolia Lane in LaFollette the previous day. Agents and investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation revealed that Phillip Justin Williams (DOB: 8/19/88), the homeowner, was responsible for starting the fire. Further investigation revealed that prior to the fire, Williams disabled the brakes on the vehicle driven by his estranged wife.

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Williams with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Arson. This afternoon, he was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $150,000 bond.