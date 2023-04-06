Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,170 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,810 in the last 365 days.

LaFollette Man Indicted on Arson and Attempted Murder Charges

CAMPBELL COUNTY – A joint investigation by special agent fire investigators with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office has resulted in the indictment of a LaFollette man on attempted murder and arson charges.

On December 29, 2022, at the request of 8th Judicial District Attorney General Jared Effler, TBI agents joined the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office in investigating a house fire that occurred in the 200 block of Magnolia Lane in LaFollette the previous day. Agents and investigators determined the fire had been intentionally set. The investigation revealed that Phillip Justin Williams (DOB: 8/19/88), the homeowner, was responsible for starting the fire. Further investigation revealed that prior to the fire, Williams disabled the brakes on the vehicle driven by his estranged wife.

On Wednesday, the Campbell County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Williams with one count of Attempted First Degree Murder and one count of Arson. This afternoon, he was arrested and booked into the Campbell County Jail on a $150,000 bond.

Like this:

Like Loading...

Related

You just read:

LaFollette Man Indicted on Arson and Attempted Murder Charges

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more