Office of the Governor – News Release: Governor Green Appoints Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry as Appellate Court Judge

HONOLULU, HI – Governor Josh Green, M.D. announced today the appointment of Kimberly Tsumoto Guidry as the next Intermediate Appellate Court Judge. Guidry is appointed to a new judge position that was created in 2022.

“This appointment is long overdue, and we welcome the experience and commitment to public service that Kimberly will bring to the court system,” said Gov. Green. “Her more than two-decade long career of working as a deputy attorney general demonstrates her commitment to public sector law and her familiarity with the appellate courts has prepared her well for the work necessary for this position.”

With this appointment, once confirmed, the number of state judges and/or justices will be 40 sitting female judges to 40 sitting male judges. Should Gov. Green’s earlier selection of Michelle L. Drewer also be confirmed by the State Senate, it would bring the number of sitting female judges to 41, making it the first time in Hawai‘i’s history that there would be more sitting female judges than men.

Born and raised in Hawaiʻi, Guidry received her Bachelors of History with highest honors from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa. She is a graduate of the UH Richardson School of Law where she servedon the editorial board of the Asian Pacific Law and Policy Journal, and she currently serves as the Solicitor General for the State of Hawaiʻi employed by the Department of the Attorney General.

“I am honored to receive this appointment,” said Guidry. “I know and fully appreciate the role, responsibility, and work of an appellate court judge, and I would wholeheartedly take on this very important role with great passion and dedication.”

Upon Senate confirmation, Guidry would begin her duties after being sworn into office.

