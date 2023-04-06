Medicure Reports Financial Results for Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022

WINNIPEG, MB / ACCESSWIRE / April 6, 2023 / Medicure Inc. ("Medicure" or the "Company") MPHMCUJF, a company focused on the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals and healthcare products for patients and prescribers in the United States market, today reported its results from operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2022.

Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2022 Highlights:

Recorded total net revenue of $23.1 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $21.7 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and;

Recorded total net revenue of $6.3 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2022 compared to $6.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2021 and;

Recorded total net revenue from the sale of AGGRASTAT ® of $11.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $11.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and;

of $11.7 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $11.5 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and; Recorded total net revenue from the sale of ZYPITAMAG ® of $3.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and;

of $3.6 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and; Recorded total net revenue from the Marley Drug business of $7.8 million during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $6.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and;

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA 1 ) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $3.3 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and;

) for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $3.3 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021 and; Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.4 million or $0.13 per share compared to a net loss of $727,000 or $0.07 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021;

Financial Results

The increase in AGGRASTAT® revenues when compared to the same period in the previous year, as described above, is the result of increases in the volume of AGGRASTAT® sold in 2022 when compared to 2021, in conjunction to improvements in inventory and contract management.

ZYPITAMAG® contributed $3.6 million of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $3.2 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. The increase in revenue is primarily as a result of uptake through covered plans and improved patient access and fill rate through Medicure's subsidiary Marley Drug, which also results in reduced fees to wholesalers and pharmacy benefit managers.

The Marley Drug business, acquired on December 17, 2020, contributed $7.8 million of revenue for the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $6.9 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Marley Drug is a US pharmacy licensed to ship medications to all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. It serves thousands of customers and provides another channel for direct-to-consumer marketing, distribution and improved profit margin for ZYPITAMAG. The increase in revenue is a result of marketing efforts to grow the customer base and sales through the newly launched E-commerce website.

Sodium nitroprusside did not contribute any revenue during the year ended December 31, 2022 compared to $59,000 of revenue during the year ended December 31, 2021, and as a result the company has put a marketing hold on this product due to poor commercial viability.

Adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $3.3 million compared to $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2021. Increased adjusted EBITDA for the year ended December 31, 2022 resulted from increased revenues from the sale of AGGRASTAT, ZYPITAMAG and increased sales through Marley Drug. In addition, the prospective change to the amortization of the ZYPITAMAG intangible asset during the fourth quarter of 2021, resulted in lower cost of goods sold during the current year. Offsetting the increase in the current year, was an increase in research and development expenses.

Net income for the year ended December 31, 2022 was $1.4 million or $0.13 per share compared to a net loss of $727,000 or $0.07 per share for the year ended December 31, 2021. The main factors contributing to the increase in net income recorded for the year ended December 31, 2022 were the increased revenues from AGGRASTAT, ZYPITAMAG and Marley Drug, a decrease in cost of goods sold as a result of improved inventory management, partially offset by increased research and development expenses primarily due to timing of research and development projects the Company is undertaking.

At December 31, 2022, the Company had unrestricted cash totaling $4.9 million, up from $3.7 million of unrestricted cash held as of December 31, 2021. Cash flows from operating activities for the year ended December 31, 2022 totaled $1.8 million compared to $4.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2021.

All amounts referenced herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted.

The Company plans to hold an investor conference call in May 2022 to present the results for the three months ended March 31, 2023 with date and dial in information to be provided. The full financial statements are available at www.sedar.com and on the Company's website at www.medicure.com.

Notes

The Company defines EBITDA as "earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and other income or expense" and Adjusted EBITDA as "EBITDA adjusted for non‑cash and non-recurring items". The terms "EBITDA" and "Adjusted EBITDA", as it relates to the three months and year ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 results prepared using IFRS, do not have any standardized meaning according to IFRS. It is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

About Medicure Inc.

Medicure is a pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for the U.S. cardiovascular market. The present focus of the Company is the marketing and distribution of AGGRASTAT® (tirofiban hydrochloride) injection and ZYPITAMAG® (pitavastatin) tablets in the United States, where they are sold through the Company's U.S. subsidiary, Medicure Pharma Inc. Medicure also operates Marley Drug, Inc. ("Marley Drug"), a pharmacy located in North Carolina that offers an Extended Supply drug program serving all 50 states, Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico. Marley Drug® is committed to improving the health status of its patients and the communities they serve while reducing overall health care costs for employers and other health care consumers. For more information visit www.marleydrug.com. To learn more about The Extended Supply Generic Drug Program call 800.286.6781 or email info@marleydrug.com.For more information on Medicure please visit www.medicure.com. For additional information about AGGRASTAT®, please visit www.aggrastathdb.com or refer to the full Prescribing Information. For additional information about ZYPITAMAG®, please visit www.zypitamag.com or refer to the full Prescribing Information.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

As at December 31 2022 2021 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 4,857 $ 3,694 Restricted cash - 3 Accounts receivable 5,635 4,659 Inventories 3,221 3,329 Prepaid expenses 1,134 869 Total current assets 14,847 12,554 Non-current assets: Property and equipment 1,187 1,611 Intangible assets 10,624 11,212 Goodwill 3,177 2,974 Other assets 63 57 Total non-current assets 15,051 15,854 Total assets $ 29,898 $ 28,408 Liabilities and Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 7,128 $ 6,668 Current portion of royalty obligation 179 423 Current portion of acquisition payable 677 634 Current portion of contingent consideration - 293 Current income taxes payable 60 114 Current portion of lease obligations 346 380 Total current liabilities 8,390 8,512 Non-current liabilities Royalty obligation - 65 Acquisition payable - 591 Contingent consideration - 40 Lease obligations 503 789 Total non-current liabilities 503 1,485 Total liabilities 8,893 9,997 Equity: Share capital 80,917 80,917 Contributed surplus 10,476 10,429 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (5,458 ) (6,640 ) Deficit (64,930 ) (66,295 ) Total equity 21,005 18,411 Total liabilities and equity $ 29,898 $ 28,408



Consolidated Statements of Net (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)



For the year ended December 31 2022 2021 2020 Revenue, net Product sales, net $ 23,065 $ 21,744 $ 11,610 Cost of goods sold 6,990 9,032 6,480 Gross profit 16,075 12,712 5,130 Expenses Selling 7,935 10,312 5,359 General and administrative 4,193 2,697 4,579 Research and development 2,754 1,796 3,299 14,882 14,805 13,237 Other Income: Other Income (346 ) (1,828 ) - (346 ) (1,828 ) - Finance (income) costs: Finance (income) expense, net 206 525 (765 ) Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net (52 ) (31 ) (497 ) 154 494 (1,262 ) Net income (loss) before income taxes $ 1,385 $ (759 ) $ (6,845 ) Income tax recovery (expense) Current (20 ) 32 - Deferred - - - (20 ) 32 - Net profit (loss) $ 1,365 $ (727 ) $ (6,845 ) Item that may be reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences on translation of foreign subsidiaries: 1,182 (143 ) (746 ) Comprehensive Income (loss) $ 2,547 $ (870 ) $ (7,591 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic $ 0.13 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.64 ) Diluted $ 0.13 $ (0.07 ) $ (0.64 )

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(expressed in thousands of Canadian dollars, except per share amounts)

For the year ended December 31 2022 2021 2020 Cash (used in) provided by: Operating activities: Net profit (loss) for the year $ 1,365 $ (727) $ (6,845) Adjustments for: Current income tax expense (recovery) 20 (32) - Amortization of property and equipment 461 406 307 Amortization of intangible assets 1,594 2,739 2,466 Share‑based compensation 47 135 317 Write-down of inventories 38 1,339 682 Change in fair value of contingent consideration (346) (1,803) - Finance (income) expense, net 190 525 (765) Unrealized foreign exchange (gain) loss (52) (31) (497) Change in the following: Accounts receivable (864) 593 5,081 Inventories 166 471 723 Prepaid expenses (194) 305 703 Other assets (2) 99 - Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 568 20 (3,802) Interest received (paid), net (16) 49 22 Income taxes paid (91) - (306) Royalties paid (1,056) (99) (326) Cash flows from (used in) operating activities 1,828 3,989 (2,240) Investing activities: Acquisition of Marley Drug, Inc, net of cash acquired - - (7,238) Repayment of holdback payable - (1,876) - Acquisition of property and equipment (14) (377) (2) Acquisition of intangible assets (296) (441) - Cash flows (used in) from investing activities (310) (2,694) (7,240) Financing activities: Repurchase of common shares under normal course issuer bid - - (522) Repayment of lease liability (355) (316) (244) Cash flows used in financing activities (355) (316) (766) Foreign exchange loss on cash held in foreign currency - (1) (3) Increase (decrease) in cash 1,163 978 (10,249) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 3,694 2,716 12,965 Cash and cash equivalents, end of year $ 4,857 $ 3,694 $ 2,716

