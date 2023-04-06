SmartFinancial Sets Dates for First Quarter Earnings Release and Conference Call

There were 1,198 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,849 in the last 365 days.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. ("SmartFinancial") SMBK announces details for the release of its results for the First Quarter of 2023.
SmartFinancial plans to issue its earnings release for the first quarter of 2023 on Monday, April 24, 2023, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (833) 470-1428 or (404) 975-4839 and enter the access code, 320998. A replay of the conference call will be available through June 24, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 383016.
Conference call materials (earnings release & conference call presentation) will be published on the company's webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the morning of the conference call.
About SmartFinancial, Inc.
SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank's success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.
Investor Contacts
Billy Carroll
President and Chief Executive Officer
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: billy.carroll@smartbank.com
Phone: 865.868.0613
Ron Gorczynski
Executive Vice President
Chief Financial Officer
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: ron.gorczynski@smartbank.com
Phone: 865.437.5724
Media Contact
Kelley Fowler
Senior Vice President
Public Relations/Marketing
SmartFinancial, Inc.
Email: kelley.fowler@smartbank.com
Phone: 865.868.0611