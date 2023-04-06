DB Roberts to Exhibit at FABTECH Mexico 2023

WILMINGTON, Mass., April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FABTECH Mexico will be held May 16-18, 2023, at Centro Citibanamex in Mexico City. DB Roberts will be located at booth #2021, and will be featuring innovative products from PEM, Haeger, Southco, STANLEY Engineered Fastening, Sugatsune, Heyco, Essentra and Tech Etch. In collaboration with Haeger, DB Roberts will also display the 618MSPe fastener insertion machine in the booth. The 618MSPe is an impressive, fully hydraulic press ideal for mid to high volume parts with clinch fasteners in mild steel and stainless.

"At FABTECH Mexico, DB Roberts will showcase solutions for innovative and emerging markets from our key suppliers, including clinch solutions from Haeger and PEM," said Miguel Guevara, Sales Manager for Mexico. "DB Roberts distributes products for our growing customer base from our office and warehouse in Jalisco and Juarez."

FABTECH Mexico will feature more than 300 exhibitors presenting the latest technology, machinery and solutions for metal forming, fabricating, welding and finishing. Features solutions from DB Roberts include products for electric vehicles and charging stations, solar energy, robotics, and more.

DB Roberts will also exhibit at FABTECH Chicago from September 11-14. View the entire list of shows, with links to register, on the DB Roberts website: https://bit.ly/3zE2AmD

About DB Roberts

DB Roberts (www.dbroberts.com) is a leading distributor of specialty fastener and hardware solutions, including fasteners, access hardware, electronics fasteners, grommets and bushings, threaded inserts, caps & plugs, slides, commercial hardware and more. Founded in 1982, DB Roberts has 16 locations throughout the United States and Mexico. Connect with DB Roberts on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

