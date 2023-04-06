Brookfield Business Partners L.P. 2023 First Quarter Conference Call and Webcast for Investors and Analysts

There were 1,181 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 408,803 in the last 365 days.
Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
Time: 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time)
BROOKFIELD, NEWS, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are invited to participate in Brookfield Business Partners' 2023 First Quarter Conference Call & Webcast on Friday, May 5, 2023 at 10:30 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss with members of senior management our results and current business initiatives.
Results will be released on Friday, May 5, 2023 prior to 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) and will be available following the release on our website at https://bbu.brookfield.com.
Participants can join by conference call or webcast:
Conference Call
Webcast
Brookfield Business Partners is a global business services and industrials company focused on owning and operating high-quality businesses that provide essential products and services and benefit from a strong competitive position. Investors have flexibility to invest in our company either through Brookfield Business Partners L.P. BBUBBU, a limited partnership, or Brookfield Business Corporation ((NYSE, TSX:BBUC), a corporation. For more information, please visit https://bbu.brookfield.com.
Brookfield Business Partners is the flagship listed vehicle of Brookfield Asset Management's Private Equity Group. Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager with approximately $800 billion of assets under management.
For more information, please contact:
Alan Fleming
Tel: +1 (416) 645 2736
Email: alan.fleming@brookfield.com