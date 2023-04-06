Ukraine: EU-supported conference in Kyiv presents State Anti-Corruption Programme for 2023–2025

On 5 April, the conference, ‘Road to a Future without Corruption: Step-by-Step Guide’, was held in Kyiv to present the State Anti-Corruption Programme for 2023–2025. The event was co-hosted by the National Agency of Ukraine for Civil Service and the EU Anti-corruption initiative for Ukraine.

High-level government representatives, members of parliament, heads of anti-corruption institutions, diplomats, NGOs, and international organisations joined the discussion of the Programme’s implementation.

The EU Ambassador to Ukraine, Matti Maasikas, who attended on behalf of the EU, said that the adoption of the Anti-Corruption Strategy last year and the State Anti-Corruption Programme in March this year were further proof that Ukraine was also making progress at the level of strategic policy.

“Even in wartime, Ukraine continues to make progress in its anti-corruption reforms: not only are all anti-corruption institutions fully operational, but we also see a constant desire for further reforms in all sectors,” he added.

