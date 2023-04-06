EU calls on EU and enlargement countries to step up efforts to combat anti-gypsyism and anti-Roma stereotypes

Ahead of the International Roma Day on 8 April, the EU called on EU and enlargement countries to implement all measures under the European Roma Strategic Framework and to step up efforts to combat anti-gypsyism and anti-Roma stereotypes.

The Roma are Europe’s largest ethnic minority with a population of around 10-12 million, of whom more than six million are living in the EU and four million in the enlargement countries (Western Balkans, Türkiye, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, and Georgia).

“Together, we must build a culture of support and inclusion and honour Roma people’s contribution to our European cultural heritage,” says a statement issued jointly by Vice-President for Values and Transparency Vĕra Jourová, Commissioner for Equality Helena Dalli, and Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement Negotiations Olivér Várhelyi.

“We celebrate their diversity, language, arts and culture and their contribution to European history.”

The Commissioners also said that progress in the fight against Roma discrimination is “too slow and too little”.

“Too many Roma still do not have equal access to education, employment, healthcare or housing. We have to work together on local, national and regional level, and always together with Roma, to achieve real equality in their everyday lives,” says the statement.

