Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform addresses Ukraine’s priority recovery needs in 2023

On 5 April, the Multi-agency Donor Coordination Platform’s for Ukraine met for the second time to discuss how to better coordinate economic support for Ukraine’s immediate financing needs and future economic recovery and reconstruction efforts.

The Platform, launched this January, brings together high-level officials from Ukraine, the EU, G7 countries, as well as partners from international financial institutions, notably the European Investment Bank, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank.

During the second meeting, the Ukrainian government presented its budgetary needs for 2023, which it estimated at US$ 39.9 billion. Following approval of a four-year IMF support programme for Ukraine (US$ 15.6bn) and taking into account the EU Macro-Financial Assistance Plus package of €18 billion (€4.5 billion already disbursed in 2023), as well as contributions from other donors, the Ukrainian government confirmed that it had closed its budget deficit for 2023.

The meeting took place after the release of the updated Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment, providing the latest estimates of damage arising from Russia’s war of aggression.

On the basis of the report, the Government of Ukraine presented its priority needs for early recovery in 2023 for energy infrastructure, humanitarian demining, critical and social infrastructure, housing and support to the private sector. These priority recovery needs amount to US$ 14.1 billion and will require US$ 10.8 billion in financing, beyond US$ 3.3 billion that is already made available by the Government of Ukraine for this purpose in its 2023 budget.

Find out more

Press release