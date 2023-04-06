Submit Release
Open Government Partnership programme looking for a communications consultant for Eastern Partnership region

The EU-funded ‘EU for Integrity Programme for the Eastern Partnership’, implemented by the ‘Open Government Partnership (OGP)’ is looking for a communications consultant.

The EU Integrity Programme for the Eastern Partnership is a multi-annual collaboration that aims to strengthen the support and resources available to reformers in the region to deepen reforms and promote innovative ideas in areas such as public service delivery and openness.

The consultant will develop creative direction and overarching narrative, produce videos, social media content and coordinate videographers and editors.

The contract will be concluded as a part-time, performance-based contract for six months initially (mid-April to mid-October), with the possibility of extension. 

The candidate should have proven excellent analytical, writing, and communication skills in English, project management and coordination skills, willingness and ability to travel to Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and potentially Ukraine, as well as digital storytelling and graphic design and video production skills.

Applications will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis, so applicants are encouraged to submit their materials as soon as possible.

