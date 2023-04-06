Summer School on migration in Azerbaijan – apply by 11 April

The International Centre for Migration Policy Development (ICMPD) invites Azerbaijani and Ukrainian students and young professionals to apply for the International Summer School on Migration, a joint initiative by two ICMPD-led projects funded by the European Union.

The Summer School takes place in Azerbaijan from 9 to 15 July 2023.

The one-week summer school will provide multidisciplinary and innovative academic and research-oriented lectures, seminars and projects on issues related to migration situations and migration policies in the EU, its Eastern neighbourhood and worldwide. Teaching will be accompanied by research, practical exercises and interactive discussions.

In total, up to 50 students from migration studies, journalism/ media studies, international law/ migration law, economics, demography, history and/ or social and political sciences can take part in the summer school.

International academic experts from the Migration Observatory at the University of Oxford, University of Sussex, University Leiden and the Maastricht University Graduate School of Governance and ICMPD will lecture and mentor the students.

The participation is free of charge, the organisers will cover travel and accommodation expenses.

The deadline for applications is 11 April.

