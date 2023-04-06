EU and Germany supply surgical tables to local hospitals in Ukraine

The EU and the German government have financed the purchase and delivery of modern surgical tables to hospitals in 20 localities in five regions of Ukraine.

“My colleagues and I were excited when we saw the operating table delivered. In 30 years of my practice, this is the first time I will be using such equipment,” said Maya Samoilenko, head of the surgical department of the multidisciplinary hospital in Domanivka, an urban-type settlement in Voznesensk Raion in the west of Mykolaiv Oblast, Ukraine.

Hospitals in these communities have already also received generators, bedding, medical furniture, ultrasound, and other diagnostic equipment.

This assistance is part of the project ‘EU4Resilient Regions – Special Assistance Programme Ukraine’, co-financed by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and is implemented by GIZ Ukraine.

