EU4Sevan: new long-term national vision for largest lake in the Caucasus launched in Armenia 

The new long-term national vision for Lake Sevan developed by the EU-funded Lake Sevan Environment Protection Project (EU4Sevan) was launched in Yerevan today. At the same time, the process of developing a strategy for achieving the long-term national vision of Lake Sevan was launched.

“The EU-Armenia joint efforts are a success factor of the EU4Sevan project activities as no actor or organisation can solve Lake Sevan issues alone. A systemic approach is required to address Lake Sevan ecosystem restoration and protection,” said Frank Hess, Head of Cooperation of the European Union Delegation to Armenia.

“The importance of the Lake Sevan vision 2050 is obvious from the point of view of Lake Sevan conservation and ecosystem rehabilitation, taking into account the strategic significance of the lake for Armenia. The vision will serve as the basis for a long-term consistent national approach, in order to ensure the sustainable development of the lake and its catchment basin,” say a press release from UNDP Armenia, which is implementing the project.

The ‘Environmental Protection of Lake Sevan’ (EU4Sevan) project is implemented by the UNDP and co-financed by the European Union and the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ).

Find out more

Press release