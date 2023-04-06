Submit Release
Ryan Center event parking, traffic notice

April 7, 2023

To accommodate the numerous tractor-trailer trucks unloading equipment for tonight’s All Elite Wrestling event at the Ryan Center, Tootell Road will be closed all day today, (April 7) from Keaney Gymnasium to West Alumni Avenue. Pedestrians should also avoid the area for their own safety. The Ram Lot is also closed today to accommodate crew members for the show.

Thanks for your cooperation. 

