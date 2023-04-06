- Gov. Cox and Pamela Atkinson advocate for Utahns experiencing homelessness by asking Utahns to donate on their state tax forms and online

SALT LAKE CITY (April 6, 2023) — Following today’s visit to Geraldine E. King Women’ s Resource Center, an emergency shelter for women in and around Salt Lake City, Gov. Spencer J. Cox encouraged Utahns to give to the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund on their 2022 Utah state tax forms or online at jobs.utah.gov/htf.

Gov. Cox also assisted advisor and community advocate Pamela Atkinson in delivering donations. Geraldine E. King Women’s Resource Center is one of 20 organizations statewide that received funding last year from the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund to assist Utahns experiencing homelessness.

“Each night, roughly 3,500 Utahans are homeless, 30% of which are families with children,” said Gov. Cox. “If you can give even a few dollars on your state tax form, it will go a long way to help provide assistance for Utahns experiencing homelessness.”

Geraldine E. King Women's Resource Center provides emergency shelter to 200 women experiencing homelessness every night. Beyond providing safe emergency shelter, this facility provides essential basic needs such as meals, clothing, hygiene items, a place for women to wash clothes and shower, as well as being a welcoming environment for companion animals.

About the Pamela Atkinson Homeless Trust Fund

All donated funds are distributed to agencies throughout the state that provide vital resources for those who are experiencing homelessness. The trust fund is leveraged with other state and federal funding to provide the maximum impact for the following services:

Emergency services: temporary shelters, soup kitchens, day centers and outreach services

Supportive services: varying levels of case management used to help more people move into stable housing

Housing services: rapid rehousing, transitional housing, rental assistance, on-site case management and security

“This year has been a challenging year for many Utahns as housing costs increase. We’ve watched too many Utahns face housing instability,” said Atkinson. “Your donations will make a world of difference in helping those who are struggling.”

Learn more or donate at jobs.utah.gov/htf.

About The Utah Office of Homeless Services: The Utah Office of Homeless Services strives to work together with communities to make homelessness in Utah rare, brief and non-recurring by providing statewide support of project services, interventions and system performance measures and reporting.