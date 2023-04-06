Critically Acclaimed Music Video 'We Are the Wild Horses' Sweeping Awards On Film Festival Tour

An original music video inspired by wild horses and based on actual events Wild Horses naturally reseed native flora because they pass virtually all the seeds they consumer in their dung. This is a function of their simple stomach and maintains native cover crops On location in the Cascade-Siskiyou Mountains, William E. Simpson II and Ginalina discuss the making of new music video 'We Are The Wild Horses' Wild Horse Fire Brigade is an all-volunteer CA-based 501-c-3 nonprofit organization whose mission is; Reducing catastrophic wildfire by saving American wild horses A family of wild horses that lives in a remote forest have symbiotically grazed-in a fire-break, which is protecting a forest of champion old-growth conifers against catastrophic wildfire. Excess fuel loading causing abnormally hot wildfire kills everything.

An original song, written and performed specifically to honor American wild horses has captured it's fourth major award in just four months on tour

YREKA, CA, US, April 6, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- As a result of bad management programs administered by government agencies that suffer from obsolete science and myth, wild horse populations are being rapidly decimated in North America.If improper wild horse management continues on the current path, native species American wild horses may soon become yet another extinct species.In order to draw public and media attention to the plight of American wild horses in a positive manner, the California 501-c-3 nonprofit organization Wild Horse Fire Brigade ('WHFB') has integrated music and video into it's educational media plan.In October of 2022, Wild Horse Fire Brigade was the first wild horse nonprofit to create an original music video specifically for the cause of saving wild horses via natural rewilding. Wild Horse Fire Brigade initiated a collaborative effort to create an original music video to showcase the wonder and beauty of free-roaming American wild horses in the wilderness area where WHFB has its privately owned wild horse research station.An interview with singer-composer 'Ginalina' and William Simpson was also filmed on-location about the genesis of the original music video 'We Are the Wild Horses:In December 2022, the newly created music video 'We Are the Wild Horses' won its first honor, 'Best Wild Horse Music Video' at the prestigious EQUUS Film & Arts Festival in Sacramento California.Watch & Share 'We Are the Wild Horses' on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nt5lYJP9zTw Over the past four months, 'We Are the Wild Horses' has been honored with awards at four film festivals:December 2022, EQUUS FILM and ARTS FESTIVALJanuary 2023, Global Music AwardsFebruary 2023, California Music Video & Film AwardsMarch 2023, Vegas Movie AwardsNative species American wild horses are icons and part of the treasured wildlife on the American landscape. Even so, shockingly, they are one of the most understudied large mammals on the North American continent.More about Understudied American Wild Horses here: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/620446849/american-wild-horses-are-understudied-that-results-in-grossly-overlooked-ecological-benefits Unlike any other music video about wild horses, 'We Are the Wild Horses', is based upon actual events that occurred organically.'We Are the Wild Horses', is based upon the true story of a young poet-musician (Ginalina) who upon learning about wild horses, their lives and their plight after visiting the website of Wild Horse Fire Brigade, was "compelled" to compose a song about wild horses. Learn more about the genesis of the music and video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Nt5lYJP9zTw This was the beginning of Ginalina's odyssey of discovery, which led her to travel over 2,000 miles and into the rugged wilderness of the Cascade Siskiyou mountains on the Oregon-California border in search of the wild horses, and the truth of their existence.Upon reaching the wilderness and the wild horse research and observation station known as Wild Horse Ranch, Ginalina met wild horse ethologists Michelle Gough and William E. Simpson II who are engaged in a continuous ongoing study of the behavioral ecology and ethology of free-roaming wild horses that was started in 2014 by Simpson."Uniquely in the study of free-roaming American wild horses in the wilderness, Simpson has lived-among the free-roaming wild horses he studies as an embedded observer for the past 9-years. Simpson has coined the study method being used as the "Goodall Method' in honor of Dr. Jane Goodall who pioneered the method of being an embedded observer during her study of the apes in Gombe Africa in the early 1960's", said Deb Ferns, President of Wild Horse Fire Brigade.An original first-of-its-kind music video:'We Are the Wild Horses' was inspired by the free roaming wild horses living naturally in a wilderness area.Filming on location in the remote wilderness with free-roaming wild horses presented many interesting challenges."When some of the talent are wildlife, in this case feee-roaming wild horses, capturing the desired imagery is a tough assignment", said ethologist and cinematographer Michelle GoughThis exciting new music video will continue on the film and music festival tour through the Fall of 2023.About Ginalina and Ginalina Music:Heart-forward and three-time Juno nominated Ginalina creates a world of indie folk music and beautiful children's books that celebrate family, nature, community, culture, and the connections we share between them. Her songs and stories are respectful and real, warm and winsome, fun and folky, emotive and energizing. Together, and in English, Mandarin, and French, with loved ones, strangers, and friends, we can share wild and wonderful moments of singing, dancing, and a sort of kindness that this world needs more than ever. Website: https://www.ginalinamusic.com About Wild Horse Fire Brigade:Wild Horse Fire Brigade (WHFB) is a California-based 501-c-3 all-volunteer nonprofit organization. WHFB is working to save native species American wild horses by rewilding them away from Bureau of Land Management holding facilities as well as relocating wild horses away from areas where they are deemed to be in conflict, and humanely reestablishing these American icons into ecologically and economically appropriate wilderness areas as keystone herbivores where they will reduce the frequency, size and intensity of catastrophic wildfire by reducing grass and brush wildfire fuels.For more information visit: https://www.WildHorseFireBrigade.org

'We Are the Wild Horses' - a new music video created in collaboration with free-roaming wild horses